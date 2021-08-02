After a long break, Grammy-winning singer Lizzo is returning with a new single called “Rumors” on August 13, with an album presumably on the way, although reps did not immediately respond to requests for further information. Sources tell Variety the song is “very different.”

It is available for pre-order in a dizzying array of formats here.

The song comes in advance of several live performances by the singer, including her stint as the first woman to ever headline Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival. As well as her September 4th appearance at Bonnaroo, Lizzo will also perform for Global Citizen Live on September 25, Firefly Music Festival on September 26th, the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on October 10th, and Outside Lands on October 30th. Lizzo will also make her eagerly-awaited return to her home state of Minnesota for a headline show at Welch, MN’s Treasure Island Amphitheater on September 11th.

Lizzo won three Grammys in 2020, for “Truth Hurts” (best pop solo performance), “Jerome” (best traditional R&B performance) and “Cuz I Love You” (best urban contemporary album).

In March, she released details about her first project at Amazon Studios, where she set a first-look television deal last August to create TV projects exclusively for the streaming service. The yet-to-be-titled unscripted series will follow Lizzo “as she continues to search for dynamic, full-figured women to join her world and perform with her on stage,” per the studio. “Only the most talented dancers and models will have what it takes to twerk it out on tour and stomp it out on the runway.” Lizzo will executive produce the series. According to the casting call, the project is looking for “full figured dancers and models who have for far too long been underrepresented and under-appreciated.”

“Here’s your chance to twerk it out on world stages and stomp it out on the runway for the adventure of a lifetime,” it reads. “Come as you are and be sure to bring good energy — and that ass. Got the juice? APPLY NOW.”

