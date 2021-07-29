The Morrow Center at Cornerstone Church Launches Live Performance Art Piece

to Call Attention to the Crisis of Homelessness and the Needs of Homeless People

Utica, NY–On Friday July 30th at 3:00 pm through Sunday August 1st at 3:00 pm the Morrow Center and Pastor Mike Ballman will present a live performance art piece to educate the public on the need for systemic reform to combat homelessness and homeless stigmas.

What: Press Conference to Launch Live Performance Art Piece

Who: Pastor Mike Ballman and Morrow Warming Center staff, with local clergy and other advocates for the needs of homeless people

When: Friday, July 30 at 3:00 pm

Where: Cornerstone Church, 500 Plant Street, Utica, (event to be held outside)