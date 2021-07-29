The Morrow Center at Cornerstone Church Launches Live Performance Art Piece
to Call Attention to the Crisis of Homelessness and the Needs of Homeless People
Utica, NY–On Friday July 30th at 3:00 pm through Sunday August 1st at 3:00 pm the Morrow Center and Pastor Mike Ballman will present a live performance art piece to educate the public on the need for systemic reform to combat homelessness and homeless stigmas.
What: Press Conference to Launch Live Performance Art Piece
Who: Pastor Mike Ballman and Morrow Warming Center staff, with local clergy and other advocates for the needs of homeless people
When: Friday, July 30 at 3:00 pm
Where: Cornerstone Church, 500 Plant Street, Utica, (event to be held outside)
“It’s not that we don’t care, we just don’t want them here or anywhere we can see them.”
Unfortunately, this is the common refrain of residents and business owners in neighborhoods across our nation with shelters and services for those experiencing homelessness. For many Americans, homelessness, housing instability, and poverty are seen primarily as failures of character rather than the consequences of income inequality, lack of affordable housing, mental illness, drug addiction and the lack of needed services, stagnant wages, domestic violence, and racial inequality.
The Morrow Warming Center, by offering shelter and sanctuary to the most vulnerable of our citizens during a global pandemic, has brought to light the cracks in our local continuum of care; namely that those with the most serious mental illnesses, drug addictions, cognitive delays, and severe trauma, have for years, been locked out of the existing shelters and social service network with no contingencies for their care or well-being. The Morrow Center operates as a safe place of re-engagement for those long forgotten and alienated from our community, employing the best practices of harm reduction and low-barrier engagement to optimize successful outcomes in connecting with housing, mental health, and recovery services.
