Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today signed legislation (S.1277A/A.4257A) that provides a more flexible approach to election worker training, permitting both online and in-person instruction and examination of election inspectors, poll clerks, and election coordinators. In-person training may still be required for specialized issues, such as the use of voting machines.

“Zoom and virtual meetings are not going away in a post-pandemic world and its important that our laws continue to be modernized to fit the current and future needs of New Yorkers,” Governor Cuomo said. “Elections are a key component to our democracy and expanding laws to allow for online training will help ensure election workers receive the training they need without antiquated barriers getting in the way.”

Additionally, this legislation removes the requirement that the course of instruction is taken every year. Election inspectors, poll clerks, and election coordinators will still be required to pass the annual examination, but they will only need to take the training course once.

Senator Liz Krueger said, “Well-run elections are vital to maintaining voters’ confidence in the fairness and accuracy of our electoral process. Poll workers are on the front lines of our elections, and this bill will make it easier for local boards of elections to attract and retain qualified election inspectors, poll clerks, and election coordinators. I thank Assembly Member Epstein for his leadership on this issue, and my colleagues in the Legislature for making election reform a top priority.”

Assemblymember Harvey Epstein said, “To attract more qualified poll workers we need to simplify and modernize training while preserving the quality and rigor of instruction. We must do everything we can to support the integrity of our elections. This bill allows us to attract additional talent to work at the polls without requiring them to go on-site for every training. I am proud to have worked with Senator Krueger to push this commonsense legislation over the finish line and want to thank Assembly leadership for bringing this bill to the floor.”