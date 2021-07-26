Favorite Fundraiser returns after canceling in 2020

Utica, NY – One of the area’s most popular events returns this year, as the Utica Zoo hosts its 22nd annual Brewfest, 6-9 p.m., Saturday August 7!

Brewfest offers the chance to sample the very best in brews from around the region and the world on the beautiful grounds of the Utica Zoo, rain or shine. Admission includes a commemorative pint glass, over 100 beers on tap, food samples, various vendors, a silent auction in the Zoo auditorium, and live music from Vinyl Logic and Soup Bone Charlie.

“Like many events in 2020, Brewfest was canceled due to COVID-19. Not only did the community miss out on their favorite beer festival, but the Zoo also missed out on its top fundraiser of the year,” explains Utica Zoo Marketing and Visiting Experience Manager, Kari Procopio.

“As a non-profit organization, fundraisers are critical to the ability to care for our animals and provide them with the healthiest, most enriching lifestyle possible. What a long, strange trip 2020 has been, but we’re thrilled to be able to bring Brewfest back, join with friends, and help support our Zoo.”

Brewfest is a 21 and older-only event. Advanced tickets are $50 in advance for the general public and $45 for Zoo members. Designated driver tickets are $25. Tickets can be purchased at Eventbrite.com (general and member tickets), the Utica Zoo Gift Shop (only local member ticket location), Marcy Discount Beverage, Chanatry’s, City Liquors, Gems Along the Mohawk, Saranac Brewery Gift Shop, One Realty Partners in the New Hartford Shopping Center, and Beer Belly Bob’s, Ilion.

Tickets at the door are $55 for general admission and $50 for Zoo members. Overflow parking and shuttles will be available at MVCC and the Utica Parkway Recreation Center.

Please note, the Zoo will close to the general public by 1 p.m. on Saturday August 7 to prepare for Brewfest. The Utica Zoo is following current guidelines for gatherings with respect to COVID-19. If there are no guideline changes, masks may be worn at the attendees’ discretion.

Utica Zoo 2021 Brewfest is sponsored by Marcy Discount Beverage, McCraith Beverages, Inc., Tri-Valley Beverage, Perfex, The Marketing Firm, Beer Belly Bob’s, PJ Green, Boulevard Trailer, Kozar’s Grill, Thermal Heating and Air Conditioning, and Townsquare Media. For up-to-date information and a list of featured breweries on August 7, visit www.uticazoo.org/brew.