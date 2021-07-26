Rome NY- The Rome Rotary Club is hosting its annual Canalfest, presented by Hannaford at Bellamy Harbor Park on August 6 – 8, 2021! Enjoy 3 days of fun in Bellamy Harbor Park, at the confluence of the Mohawk River and Erie Canal. Each day enjoy all the fun entertainment, rides, vendors, face painting, storytelling & culinary delights until dark. CanalFest’21 is exclusively presented by Hannaford’s and the events during the 3-day festival are made possible by the generous donations of our Platinum, Gold, Silver and Bronze major sponsors.

Friday, August 6th

  • Gates open at 5PM & Fireworks at Sunset. Enjoy all the fun entertainment, rides, vendors, face painting, storytelling & culinary delights until dark, then stay for the Fireworks. The Park closes at 10PM

Saturday, August 7

  • Annual Fishing Derby 8 – 11:30AM. Prizes for biggest Game Fish (bass, walleye, northern pike) and biggest Non-Game Fish (perch, bullhead and carp). Fisherfolk under 12 can register their catches for the “Lucky Fish”
  • Enjoy all the fun entertainment, rides, vendors, face painting, storytelling & culinary delights until dark, then stay for the Fireworks. The Park closes at 10PM

Sunday, August 8

  • 12PM – 5PM

Ontario Rides will be back with their colorful & fun midway; there will be Entertainment on the City Stage; Chimos Catering will provide plenty of fun food including fried dough, burgers, fries, pizza & ice cream.

Rotarians will be at the gates to receive voluntary donations ($1 suggested). 100% of all proceeds from the event go back to the community over the year in the form of Rotary Donations & Community Service Projects.

CANALFEST is a nonsmoking, nonalcoholic beverage event. Non-Vaccinated attendees are requested to wear masks in compliance with NYS health guidance.

Entertainment on the Copper City Stage @ CanalFest’21

Friday, 8/6/2021:

5:00                             Midnite Mike , Guitar Blues Artist

5:15                             Short Intermission for Ribbon Cutting and Welcome to Canalfest’21

5:30 to 6:45                 Midnight Mike Continues with his unique performance

7:00 to 9:00                 Fritz’s Polka Band

9:15                             Daily 50/50

9:30                             FIREWORKS

Saturday, 8/7/2021

12:00 to 1:00               Open Mike for Budding Local Talent

2:00  to 3:00                John Hayes O’Neil School of Dance

3:30 to 5:30                 John Leibing, Guitar Soloist

5:30 to 6:30                 Intermission

6:30 to 9:30                 LOCO Brothers Band

9:30                             Dailey 50/50 Drawing

9:45                             FIREWORKS

Sunday, 8/8/2021

12:00 to 1:00               Open Mike for Budding Local Talent

1:00 to 5:00                 All Event’s Entertainment’s DJ Reggie, Filling the Park with Sounds

5:15                             Dailey 50/50

5:30                             Closing Ceremonies, Announcement of CanalFest’22 Dates

 

Canalfes Food Court

  • All the favorites: Fried Dough, Sausage and Peppers, Hot Dogs, Fries, BBQ, Ice Cream, Lemon Aide, Marinated Sliced Beef Sandwiches, Pizza & more
  • Chimo’s Catering
  • Doughboy
  • Whippy
  • Little Giordano’s

Demonstrations and Exhibits

  • Hannaford’s Healthy Foods
  • Drone Cage
  • MVCC Powerplants and Airframes

Boathouse Activities and Displays

  • Rome Historical Society, “Historic Erie Canal”
  • Rotary Veteran’s Coordinator, Ziggy Zigmond’s Military Memorabilia
  • Face Painting
  • Mohawk Valley Institute for Learning & Retirement Exhibit
  • Children’s Storytelling by RFA’s Leo Club
  • And more to be announced

Vendors

  • Selling lots of interesting items, arts, and crafts
