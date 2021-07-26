Rome NY- The Rome Rotary Club is hosting its annual Canalfest, presented by Hannaford at Bellamy Harbor Park on August 6 – 8, 2021! Enjoy 3 days of fun in Bellamy Harbor Park, at the confluence of the Mohawk River and Erie Canal. Each day enjoy all the fun entertainment, rides, vendors, face painting, storytelling & culinary delights until dark. CanalFest’21 is exclusively presented by Hannaford’s and the events during the 3-day festival are made possible by the generous donations of our Platinum, Gold, Silver and Bronze major sponsors.

Friday, August 6th

Gates open at 5PM & Fireworks at Sunset. Enjoy all the fun entertainment, rides, vendors, face painting, storytelling & culinary delights until dark, then stay for the Fireworks. The Park closes at 10PM

Saturday, August 7

Annual Fishing Derby 8 – 11:30AM. Prizes for biggest Game Fish (bass, walleye, northern pike) and biggest Non-Game Fish (perch, bullhead and carp). Fisherfolk under 12 can register their catches for the “Lucky Fish”

Enjoy all the fun entertainment, rides, vendors, face painting, storytelling & culinary delights until dark, then stay for the Fireworks. The Park closes at 10PM

Sunday, August 8

12PM – 5PM

Ontario Rides will be back with their colorful & fun midway; there will be Entertainment on the City Stage; Chimos Catering will provide plenty of fun food including fried dough, burgers, fries, pizza & ice cream.

Rotarians will be at the gates to receive voluntary donations ($1 suggested). 100% of all proceeds from the event go back to the community over the year in the form of Rotary Donations & Community Service Projects.

CANALFEST is a nonsmoking, nonalcoholic beverage event. Non-Vaccinated attendees are requested to wear masks in compliance with NYS health guidance.

Entertainment on the Copper City Stage @ CanalFest’21

Friday, 8/6/2021 :

5:00 Midnite Mike , Guitar Blues Artist

5:15 Short Intermission for Ribbon Cutting and Welcome to Canalfest’21

5:30 to 6:45 Midnight Mike Continues with his unique performance

7:00 to 9:00 Fritz’s Polka Band

9:15 Daily 50/50

9:30 FIREWORKS

Saturday, 8/7/2021

12:00 to 1:00 Open Mike for Budding Local Talent

2:00 to 3:00 John Hayes O’Neil School of Dance

3:30 to 5:30 John Leibing, Guitar Soloist

5:30 to 6:30 Intermission

6:30 to 9:30 LOCO Brothers Band

9:30 Dailey 50/50 Drawing

9:45 FIREWORKS

Sunday, 8/8/2021

12:00 to 1:00 Open Mike for Budding Local Talent

1:00 to 5:00 All Event’s Entertainment’s DJ Reggie, Filling the Park with Sounds

5:15 Dailey 50/50

5:30 Closing Ceremonies, Announcement of CanalFest’22 Dates

Canalfes Food Court

All the favorites: Fried Dough, Sausage and Peppers, Hot Dogs, Fries, BBQ, Ice Cream, Lemon Aide, Marinated Sliced Beef Sandwiches, Pizza & more

Chimo’s Catering

Doughboy

Whippy

Little Giordano’s

Demonstrations and Exhibits

Hannaford’s Healthy Foods

Drone Cage

MVCC Powerplants and Airframes

Boathouse Activities and Displays

Rome Historical Society, “Historic Erie Canal”

Rotary Veteran’s Coordinator, Ziggy Zigmond’s Military Memorabilia

Face Painting

Mohawk Valley Institute for Learning & Retirement Exhibit

Children’s Storytelling by RFA’s Leo Club

And more to be announced

Vendors

Selling lots of interesting items, arts, and crafts