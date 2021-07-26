Rome NY- The Rome Rotary Club is hosting its annual Canalfest, presented by Hannaford at Bellamy Harbor Park on August 6 – 8, 2021! Enjoy 3 days of fun in Bellamy Harbor Park, at the confluence of the Mohawk River and Erie Canal. Each day enjoy all the fun entertainment, rides, vendors, face painting, storytelling & culinary delights until dark. CanalFest’21 is exclusively presented by Hannaford’s and the events during the 3-day festival are made possible by the generous donations of our Platinum, Gold, Silver and Bronze major sponsors.
Friday, August 6th
- Gates open at 5PM & Fireworks at Sunset. Enjoy all the fun entertainment, rides, vendors, face painting, storytelling & culinary delights until dark, then stay for the Fireworks. The Park closes at 10PM
Saturday, August 7
- Annual Fishing Derby 8 – 11:30AM. Prizes for biggest Game Fish (bass, walleye, northern pike) and biggest Non-Game Fish (perch, bullhead and carp). Fisherfolk under 12 can register their catches for the “Lucky Fish”
- Enjoy all the fun entertainment, rides, vendors, face painting, storytelling & culinary delights until dark, then stay for the Fireworks. The Park closes at 10PM
Sunday, August 8
- 12PM – 5PM
Ontario Rides will be back with their colorful & fun midway; there will be Entertainment on the City Stage; Chimos Catering will provide plenty of fun food including fried dough, burgers, fries, pizza & ice cream.
Rotarians will be at the gates to receive voluntary donations ($1 suggested). 100% of all proceeds from the event go back to the community over the year in the form of Rotary Donations & Community Service Projects.
CANALFEST is a nonsmoking, nonalcoholic beverage event. Non-Vaccinated attendees are requested to wear masks in compliance with NYS health guidance.
Entertainment on the Copper City Stage @ CanalFest’21
Friday, 8/6/2021:
5:00 Midnite Mike , Guitar Blues Artist
5:15 Short Intermission for Ribbon Cutting and Welcome to Canalfest’21
5:30 to 6:45 Midnight Mike Continues with his unique performance
7:00 to 9:00 Fritz’s Polka Band
9:15 Daily 50/50
9:30 FIREWORKS
Saturday, 8/7/2021
12:00 to 1:00 Open Mike for Budding Local Talent
2:00 to 3:00 John Hayes O’Neil School of Dance
3:30 to 5:30 John Leibing, Guitar Soloist
5:30 to 6:30 Intermission
6:30 to 9:30 LOCO Brothers Band
9:30 Dailey 50/50 Drawing
9:45 FIREWORKS
Sunday, 8/8/2021
12:00 to 1:00 Open Mike for Budding Local Talent
1:00 to 5:00 All Event’s Entertainment’s DJ Reggie, Filling the Park with Sounds
5:15 Dailey 50/50
5:30 Closing Ceremonies, Announcement of CanalFest’22 Dates
Canalfes Food Court
- All the favorites: Fried Dough, Sausage and Peppers, Hot Dogs, Fries, BBQ, Ice Cream, Lemon Aide, Marinated Sliced Beef Sandwiches, Pizza & more
- Chimo’s Catering
- Doughboy
- Whippy
- Little Giordano’s
Demonstrations and Exhibits
- Hannaford’s Healthy Foods
- Drone Cage
- MVCC Powerplants and Airframes
Boathouse Activities and Displays
- Rome Historical Society, “Historic Erie Canal”
- Rotary Veteran’s Coordinator, Ziggy Zigmond’s Military Memorabilia
- Face Painting
- Mohawk Valley Institute for Learning & Retirement Exhibit
- Children’s Storytelling by RFA’s Leo Club
- And more to be announced
Vendors
- Selling lots of interesting items, arts, and crafts