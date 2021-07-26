Friday, August 6 at 7:00 p.m. at The Other Side Gallery, 2011 Genesee St., Utica

Poets Orin Domenico, Adam Spiridilozzi, Ruth Dandrea, and William Welch present an evening of poetry. The event is open and free to the public, but reservations are recommended as seating is limited.

To reserve a seat contact Kim at (315) 735-4825 or kodomenico@verizon.net. We ask that COVID precautions be taken and that those who have not been vaccinated mask for the event.

BIG PRINTS

August 13-Sept.27 at The Other Side Gallery, 2011 Genesee St., Utica

Closing reception, Friday, Sept. 24, 5-7 p.m.

Big Prints is a dynamic exhibition of large-scale relief prints made during the sixth annual Big Ol’ Steamrollin’ Print invitational (BOSPI) 21 at Munson-Williams-Proctor Art Institute. One big print on muslin fabric from each of the 25 invited artists will be hung for viewing. Gallery hours Thursdays and Saturdays from noon-3 p.m. Free to the public. Please observe COVID precautions and mask if you are unvaccinated. For additional information contact Rainer at 315 395-5235 or rainermariawehner@web.de.

ARTISTS:

Adelin Zegstroo, Alex Kraeger, Angela Marken, Ashley Alora, Ashley Stegner, Beth Post, Christopher Cirillo, Gabrielle, George Hendrickson, Holly Parker, Jed Kimball, Joella Burt, Ken Marchione, Keren Vita, Kim Carr, Maria Vallese, Mario Andres Colon, Michael Piotrowski, Patrick Michael Carew, Rachel Bartunek, Rainer Maria Wehner, Shannon Nisiewicz, Tim Rand, Tom Montan, Tony Thompson