196 Summer and Long-Term Jobs for Binghamton; 186 Summer and Long-Term Jobs for Utica in Partnership with Community Partners

State and Community Leaders from the Three Areas Have Agreed on Initiatives to Respond to Ongoing Gun Violence in Identified Cluster Zones



Key Initiatives Include Creating Jobs and Summer Programs for At-Risk Youth; Increasing Presence of Violence Interveners in Community; and Expanding Community Services and Assistance for Mental Health, Substance Abuse and Family Crisis

Following today’s gun violence prevention community meetings in Binghamton and Utica, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced 382 jobs will be available for at-risk in these two areas in the ZIP codes that make up each zone. The ZIP codes are: 13901, 13904 and 13905, in Binghamton; and 13501 and 13502, in Utica.



In Binghamton, the State will provide funding to create 46 summer jobs for youth aged 15 to 24 in this zone to keep them employed until the start of school this year. The State is partnering with local workforce development boards to provide job training and placement into long-term jobs for 150 young people who are out of school and live in this zone.



In Utica, the State will provide funding to create 66 summer jobs for youth. Through its partnering with local workforce development boards, the State will provide job training and placement into long-term jobs for 120 young people who are out of school and live in this zone.



“Words alone will not solve the gun violence epidemic and by bringing people to the table at these community meetings, we are able to agree on the course of action that will address the needs of specific areas,” Governor Cuomo said. “We are committed to this cause because we all know we cannot have a true recovery if our communities are not whole. Giving our youth meaningful work opportunities in safe spaces and providing localities the resources to reach vulnerable people are essential steps in our recovery process across the state.”



Earlier this month, Governor Cuomo kicked off a series of community meetings that will be held in emerging gun violence hot spots across the state, where State officials and community leaders can carve out initiatives to address the ongoing gun violence. The initiatives focus on engaging the most at-risk youth in cluster zones in employment and community activities, hiring new community-based gun violence interrupters, as well as assistance for mental health and substance use disorders.



Governor Cuomo issued Executive Order No. 211 declaring gun violence a disaster emergency and requiring New York State’s Division of Criminal Justice Services to compile incident-level data provided by major police departments on a weekly basis so that it may be used by the newly established Office of Gun Violence Prevention to track emerging gun violence hot spots and deploy resources to areas most in need.



In today’s meetings for Binghamton and Utica, specific steps to combat gun violence included:

· Creating 196 jobs for Binghamton and 186 jobs for Utica;

· Establishing summer programs for youth, including: more than 45 activities at Watkins Glen and other state parks across the Southern Tier; and more than 30 activities at Delta Lake, Gilbert Lake and other state parks across the Mohawk Valley;

· Hiring new violence interveners to work at existing community intervention programs; and Expanding community services and assistance for mental health support, substance abuse treatment and family crisis intervention.

On July 6, Governor Cuomo declared the first-in-the-nation gun violence disaster emergency as part of a new, comprehensive strategy to build a safer New York. This new strategy treats gun violence as a public health crisis, using short-term solutions to manage the immediate gun violence crisis and reduce the shooting rate, as well as long-term solutions that focus on community-based intervention and prevention strategies to break the cycle of violence. The disaster emergency allows the State to expedite money and resources to communities so they can begin targeting gun violence immediately.