July 14, 2021 – Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon (D-Utica/Rome) joined New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli on Wednesday, July 14, to announce unclaimed funds for several Mohawk Valley organizations.

“Mohawk Valley organizations and families deserve butter to get all of the money they are owed, especially during these trying times,” Buttenschon said. “I thank the Comptroller and his staff for their continued efforts to ensure that unclaimed funds are returned to local organizations and residents. From schools to nonprofits, these funds help strengthen our communities as we recover and build back stronger from the unprecedented challenges faced over the past year.”

Buttenschon accompanied DiNapoli during his tour of the area and visits to Utica City Hall and Rome City Hall to present checks to local organizations for unclaimed funds, which are from dormant accounts at banks, insurance companies, corporations, the courts and other organizations that are reported to the comptroller.

“Right now, more than 40 million accounts valued at $17 billion are waiting to be claimed by their rightful owners. My office looks after New Yorkers’ lost and forgotten money, also known as unclaimed funds, and works to simplify the process so people can be reconnected with their money,” DiNapoli said. “Everyone should check to see if there are any claims in their name as well as friends and relatives, places of worship or any groups, businesses or organizations they are affiliated with. Searching for accounts is easy and free and can be done online or over the phone. The online claiming process is just a few simple steps and most online claims are processed in as little as two weeks. On average, we return $1.5 million a day. Take a few minutes and visit our website or call us to check to see if you have money waiting for you to claim.”

Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri said, “I’m pleased to join Comptroller DiNapoli and Assemblywoman Buttenschon to promote awareness of unclaimed state funds. It is important we ensure organizations and residents in Utica receive the funds that are owed to them, and I commend Comptroller DiNapoli for pursuing this worthy initiative.”

Rome Mayor Jacqueline Izzo said, “It was a pleasure to host Comptroller DiNapoli on his visit to the City of Rome today. He toured the downtown DRI project area including walking the arts corridor. We thank him for calling attention to the unclaimed funds accounts and providing checks to several organizations today in Rome.”

The Utica organizations receiving funds include:

Utica City School District — $2,533

Rescue Mission of Utica — $1,196

Thomas R. Proctor High School — $603

Utica Bike Rescue — $500

Community Foodbank of Greater Utica — $292

The Rome organizations receiving funds include:

Mohawk Valley Community Action — $3,385

City of Rome — $2,948

Frankfort Center Fire Department — $1,000

Rome Rescue Mission — $1,000

Oriskany Hills Golf Club — $843

Rome Catholic School — $771

Floyd Volunteer Fire Department — $277

N.A. Walbran Elementary School — $244

Oriskany Jr./Sr. High School — $150