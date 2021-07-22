Zoo Green Team calls for Ecochallenge participants

Utica, NY – The Utica Zoo has joined the Coalition of North American Zoos & Aquariums Plastic Free Ecochallenge, an annual challenge during the month of July, inspired by Plastic Free July, a global movement that helps millions of people to be part of the solution to plastic pollution.

The Plastic Free Ecochallenge is an online experience where you commit to reduce your plastic consumption and take action for 31 days. The Zoo has formed its own Green Team and is looking for participants to join this important movement. The UZ Green Team member from the public who earns the most points wins a customized UZ Green Team Eco Tote, valued at over $60 complete with a 100 percent recycled Lion plush toy, reusable water bottle, compact metal straw, and small, medium and large-sized Bee’s Wrap sustainable food storage wraps made from beeswax, organic cloth, tree resin and organic jojoba oil. These items are currently for sale in the Utica Zoo Gift Shop.

“The Utica Zoo Green Team Ecochallenge focuses on every person having the power to make positive change,” explains Marketing and Visitor Experience Manager Kari Procopio. “We encourage everyone to shift away from single-use plastics, not only during the month of July, but year-round to create a positive impact within our community and for the planet.”

How the Ecochallenge works:

Join the Utica Zoo Green Team at ecochallenge.org/teams/utica-zoo-green-team Select Your Actions – Choose actions that you can commit to throughout the challeng Prepare for Your Actions – Take the time you need to prepare for success with your actions. Committing to vegetarian meals? Look up recipes and ingredients you’ll need! Finding alternative ways for transport? Explore the public transit options and bike pathways in your community!

During the Ecochallenge:

Complete Your Actions Share Your Story View the Collective Impact

To stay up to date on all things Utica Zoo, visit UticaZoo.org, or follow on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @uticazoo.