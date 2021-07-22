Join the Oneida County History Center for its fifth annual Historical Selfie Scavenger Hunt. Embark upon a county or city-wide scavenger hunt to learn about the people, places, and events that shaped Oneida County. Document your travels with a photo or selfie and share on Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook. All ages are encouraged to participate in this free program, and will have a chance to win prizes from local businesses. Clue sheets and instructions will be available at the History Center or on its website www.oneidacountyhistory.org starting August 2nd.

To participate, choose an Oneida County or Utica-based hunt and follow the clues to historical sites, monuments, and markers around the greater Mohawk Valley. Take a selfie at each destination after learning about the location’s history.

On August 2nd, from 3-5 pm, the History Center will host a launch party with refreshments, games, and an appearance from New York State Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon to celebrate the start of the scavenger hunt in partnership with the Tails & Tails New York State Assembly Summer Reading Challenge. The challenge encourages children to explore the world around them, and locally will highlight all the wonderful ‘tales’ that make up the 119th Assembly District.

Share your adventure by posting your photos and tagging the History Center on Facebook (@OneidaCountyHistory), Instagram (@ochc_localhistory) or Twitter (@OCHCTweet). Upon completion, bring the photos to the History Center at 1608 Genesee St., Utica. The first five participants to finish the hunt will receive a History Center membership and a prize. All children under 18 will receive a participation prize, and all participants will be entered to win the grand prize gift basket. Entries must be submitted by Tuesday, August 31st , 2021 at 4:00 pm. Please contact Director of Public Programs, Patrick Reynolds at preynolds@oneidacountyhistory.org or 315-735-3642 with any questions.

The Oneida County History Center, is a private 501(c) (3) not-for-profit educational institution and is dedicated to preserving history and promoting the culture of the Greater Mohawk Valley. Visit the OCHC website (www.oneidacountyhistory.org) or Facebook.com page for additional information.