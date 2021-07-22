UTICA, NY…The 2021 Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute Arts Festival returns Tuesday, July 27 through Sunday, August 1. The Festival’s highlight attraction, the Sidewalk Art Show, features more than 200 fascinating works by local artists in a colorful array of media. There will be craft activities for kids each day. The finest in local musical talent takes the stage each evening at 7 p.m. Watch as art is created under the weight of a four-ton road roller in the Big Ol’ Steamrollin’ Print Invitational. Delight in the splendor of motorized masterpieces in the Invitational at Fountain Elms antique car show.

View the exhibitions, “Emma Amos: Color Odyssey” and “Call & Response: Collecting African-American Art.” A Walk-Up COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic by Upstate Family Health Center will be held in front of the Museum, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 29 and Saturday, July 31. 2021 SUMMER ARTS FESTIVAL JULY 27 THROUGH AUGUST 1 Sidewalk Art Show Daily 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sponsored by Bank of Utica Pop-Up Library Daily 10 a.m. to 1 p.m./2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Root Sculpture Court TUESDAY, JULY 27 Children’s Craft Sidewalk Chalk Art 11 a.m. • Sculpture Grove Craft Tent Meet the Artist Silk Artist –Susan Macrina of Susan’s Silks – Marcy, N.Y. Silk Hand-Painted Scarves 1 to 3 p.m. • Museum Shop Children’s Craft Marble Painting and String Art* 1 p.m. • Sculpture Grove Craft Tent Art Story with the Utica Public Library 2 p.m. • Art Odyssey Gallery Talk – Call & Response: Collecting African American Art Mary Murray – Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art 3 p.m. • Museum of Art The Mopar Cams – Rockabilly 7 p.m. • Stage WEDNESDAY, JULY 28 Children’s Story and Craft Melted Crayon Art* 11 a.m. • Sculpture Grove Craft Tent Loom Weaving Demonstration Barbara Decker – Clinton, N.Y. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. • Emma Amos: Color Odyssey Exhibition (Paid exhibition admission required) Meet the Artist Historical Folk Artist – Jim Parker – Herkimer, N.Y. Folk Art Prints, Cards and Children’s Books 1 to 3 p.m. • Museum Shop Gallery Talk – Advice for the Time Traveler: How to Behave in the 1800s Barbara Pratt – Fountain Elms Period Rooms Researcher 3 p.m. • Fountain Elms Terrace Gallery Children’s Craft Sidewalk Chalk Art 1 p.m. • Sculpture Grove Craft Tent Folkfaces – Rowdy Jazz and Bluesy Roots 7 p.m. • Stage THURSDAY, JULY 29 Children’s Craft Sidewalk Chalk Art 11 a.m. • Sculpture Grove Craft Tent 6th Annual Big Ol’ Steamrollin’ Print Invitational with DJ Thomas D and Family Craft 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. • Museum of Art Parking Lot (Moves to Friday, July 30 in case of rain) Children’s Craft Lego Stamping and “Pop” Art* 1 p.m. • Sculpture Grove Craft Tent Meet the Artist Metal Artist – Stuart Miller – New Hartford, N.Y. Twisted Wire Tree Sculptures 1 to 3 p.m. • Museum Shop Art Story with the Utica Public Library 2 p.m. • Art Odyssey The Bernie Uebelhoer Memorial Hitchcock Film Psycho 2 p.m. • Auditorium (Free Admission) Nate Gross Band – Blues 7 p.m. • Stage The Bernie Uebelhoer Memorial Hitchcock Film Psycho 7:30 p.m. • Auditorium (Free Admission) FRIDAY, JULY 30 Children’s Story and Craft Pipe Cleaner Creations 11 a.m. • Sculpture Grove Craft Tent Meet the Artist Photographer – R. Wallace Wilson – Oneida, N.Y. Photography – Cards and Prints 1 to 3 p.m. • Museum Shop Children’s Craft Sidewalk Chalk Art 1 p.m. • Sculpture Grove Craft Tent Art Story with the Utica Public Library 2 p.m. • Art Odyssey Gallery Talk – Mahogany: Majesty and Malice Barbara Pratt – Fountain Elms Period Rooms Researcher 3 p.m. • Fountain Elms Terrace Gallery Los Blancos – Roots 7 p.m. • Stage SATURDAY, JULY 31 Mohawk Valley Bonsai Club 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. • Easton Pribble Room Children’s Story and Craft Paper Trees 11 a.m. • Sculpture Grove Craft Tent Outdoor Yoga Bring your own mat. 10:30 a.m. • Fountain Elms South Lawn Canceled in case of rain. Children’s Craft CD Spin Art 1 p.m. • Sculpture Grove Craft Tent Meet the Artist Jeweler/Weaver – Joan Palmer Ganeles – Utica, N.Y. Handmade Jewelry and Handwoven Fiber Art 1 to 3 p.m. • Museum Shop Mohawk Valley Bonsai Club Demonstration 2:30 p.m. • Sculpture Grove Soul Mine – R&B/Soul/Funk 7 p.m. • Stage SUNDAY, AUGUST 1 The Invitational Car Show at Fountain Elms 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mohawk Valley Bonsai Club 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. • Easton Pribble Room Children’s Story and Craft Crafty Cars and Trucks 11 a.m. • Sculpture Grove Craft Tent Children’s Craft Toy Tire Track Art 1 p.m. • Sculpture Grove Craft Tent Meet the Artist Painter – Richard Pfrimmer – Rome, N.Y. Mindful Watercolor Art – Cards and Prints 1 to 3 p.m. • Museum Shop Mohawk Valley Bonsai Club Demonstration 2:30 p.m. • Sculpture Grove Invitational Car Show Awards 3:30 p.m. • Museum of Art Parking Lot Sidewalk Art Show Awards 6:55 p.m. • Stage Doc Woods Quintet – Melodic Bop 7 p.m. • Stage ON VIEW IN THE MUSEUM AND FOUNTAIN ELMS “Emma Amos: Color Odyssey” (Paid admission required) “Call & Response: Collecting African-American Art” More Than a Tweet: Birds, Art, and Culture Permanent Collection including Thomas Cole’s “Voyage of Life” Fountain Elms Period Rooms and Galleries Local Artists Showcase: Mary Giehl + Marc-Anthony Polizzi FOOD Terrace Café by O’Connor’s Brake from the Grind Food Truck Carvel Ice Cream SPONSORS The Invitational Car Show Steet-Ponte Auto Group Central Association for the Blind and the Visually Impaired

Big Ol’ Steamrollin’ Print Invitational 2021 Oneida County Department of Public Works S.C.I. Plywood Co. Enjoinery Custom Fabrication + Design BLICK Art Materials Participating BOSPI Artists Adelin Zegstroo Alex Kraeger Angela Marken Ashley Alora Ashley Stagner Beth Post Christopher Cirillo Gabrielle Valeriano George Hendrickson Holly Parker Jed Kimball Joella Burt Ken Marchione Keren Vita Kim Carr Maria Vallese Mario Andrés Colón Michael Piotrowski Patrick Michael Carew Rachel Bartunek Rainer Maria Wehner Shannon Nisiewicz Tim Rand Tom Montan Tony Thompson Lockwood Law