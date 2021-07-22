UTICA, NY…The 2021 Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute Arts Festival returns Tuesday, July 27 through Sunday, August 1. The Festival’s highlight attraction, the Sidewalk Art Show, features more than 200 fascinating works by local artists in a colorful array of media. There will be craft activities for kids each day. The finest in local musical talent takes the stage each evening at 7 p.m. Watch as art is created under the weight of a four-ton road roller in the Big Ol’ Steamrollin’ Print Invitational. Delight in the splendor of motorized masterpieces in the Invitational at Fountain Elms antique car show.
View the exhibitions, “Emma Amos: Color Odyssey” and “Call & Response: Collecting African-American Art.”
A Walk-Up COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic by Upstate Family Health Center will be held in front of the Museum, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 29 and Saturday, July 31.
2021 SUMMER ARTS FESTIVAL
JULY 27 THROUGH AUGUST 1
Sidewalk Art Show
Daily 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Sponsored by Bank of Utica
Pop-Up Library
Daily 10 a.m. to 1 p.m./2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Root Sculpture Court
TUESDAY, JULY 27
Children’s Craft
Sidewalk Chalk Art
11 a.m. • Sculpture Grove Craft Tent
Meet the Artist
Silk Artist –Susan Macrina of Susan’s Silks – Marcy, N.Y.
Silk Hand-Painted Scarves
1 to 3 p.m. • Museum Shop
Children’s Craft
Marble Painting and String Art*
1 p.m. • Sculpture Grove Craft Tent
Art Story
with the Utica Public Library
2 p.m. • Art Odyssey
Gallery Talk – Call & Response: Collecting African American Art
Mary Murray – Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art
3 p.m. • Museum of Art
The Mopar Cams – Rockabilly
7 p.m. • Stage
WEDNESDAY, JULY 28
Children’s Story and Craft
Melted Crayon Art*
11 a.m. • Sculpture Grove Craft Tent
Loom Weaving Demonstration
Barbara Decker – Clinton, N.Y.
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. • Emma Amos: Color Odyssey Exhibition
(Paid exhibition admission required)
Meet the Artist
Historical Folk Artist – Jim Parker – Herkimer, N.Y.
Folk Art Prints, Cards and Children’s Books
1 to 3 p.m. • Museum Shop
Gallery Talk – Advice for the Time Traveler: How to Behave in the 1800s
Barbara Pratt – Fountain Elms Period Rooms Researcher
3 p.m. • Fountain Elms Terrace Gallery
Children’s Craft
Sidewalk Chalk Art
1 p.m. • Sculpture Grove Craft Tent
Folkfaces – Rowdy Jazz and Bluesy Roots
7 p.m. • Stage
THURSDAY, JULY 29
Children’s Craft
Sidewalk Chalk Art
11 a.m. • Sculpture Grove Craft Tent
6th Annual Big Ol’ Steamrollin’ Print Invitational
with DJ Thomas D and Family Craft
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. • Museum of Art Parking Lot
(Moves to Friday, July 30 in case of rain)
Children’s Craft
Lego Stamping and “Pop” Art*
1 p.m. • Sculpture Grove Craft Tent
Meet the Artist
Metal Artist – Stuart Miller – New Hartford, N.Y.
Twisted Wire Tree Sculptures
1 to 3 p.m. • Museum Shop
Art Story
with the Utica Public Library
2 p.m. • Art Odyssey
The Bernie Uebelhoer Memorial Hitchcock Film
Psycho
2 p.m. • Auditorium (Free Admission)
Nate Gross Band – Blues
7 p.m. • Stage
The Bernie Uebelhoer Memorial Hitchcock Film
Psycho
7:30 p.m. • Auditorium (Free Admission)
FRIDAY, JULY 30
Children’s Story and Craft
Pipe Cleaner Creations
11 a.m. • Sculpture Grove Craft Tent
Meet the Artist
Photographer – R. Wallace Wilson – Oneida, N.Y.
Photography – Cards and Prints
1 to 3 p.m. • Museum Shop
Children’s Craft
Sidewalk Chalk Art
1 p.m. • Sculpture Grove Craft Tent
Art Story
with the Utica Public Library
2 p.m. • Art Odyssey
Gallery Talk – Mahogany: Majesty and Malice
Barbara Pratt – Fountain Elms Period Rooms Researcher
3 p.m. • Fountain Elms Terrace Gallery
Los Blancos – Roots
7 p.m. • Stage
SATURDAY, JULY 31
Mohawk Valley Bonsai Club
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. • Easton Pribble Room
Children’s Story and Craft
Paper Trees
11 a.m. • Sculpture Grove Craft Tent
Outdoor Yoga
Bring your own mat.
10:30 a.m. • Fountain Elms South Lawn
Canceled in case of rain.
Children’s Craft
CD Spin Art
1 p.m. • Sculpture Grove Craft Tent
Meet the Artist
Jeweler/Weaver – Joan Palmer Ganeles – Utica, N.Y.
Handmade Jewelry and Handwoven Fiber Art
1 to 3 p.m. • Museum Shop
Mohawk Valley Bonsai Club
Demonstration
2:30 p.m. • Sculpture Grove
Soul Mine – R&B/Soul/Funk
7 p.m. • Stage
SUNDAY, AUGUST 1
The Invitational Car Show at Fountain Elms
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Mohawk Valley Bonsai Club
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. • Easton Pribble Room
Children’s Story and Craft
Crafty Cars and Trucks
11 a.m. • Sculpture Grove Craft Tent
Children’s Craft
Toy Tire Track Art
1 p.m. • Sculpture Grove Craft Tent
Meet the Artist
Painter – Richard Pfrimmer – Rome, N.Y.
Mindful Watercolor Art – Cards and Prints
1 to 3 p.m. • Museum Shop
Mohawk Valley Bonsai Club
Demonstration
2:30 p.m. • Sculpture Grove
Invitational Car Show Awards
3:30 p.m. • Museum of Art Parking Lot
Sidewalk Art Show Awards
6:55 p.m. • Stage
Doc Woods Quintet – Melodic Bop
7 p.m. • Stage
ON VIEW IN THE MUSEUM AND FOUNTAIN ELMS
“Emma Amos: Color Odyssey” (Paid admission required)
“Call & Response: Collecting African-American Art”
More Than a Tweet: Birds, Art, and Culture
Permanent Collection including Thomas Cole’s “Voyage of Life”
Fountain Elms Period Rooms and Galleries
Local Artists Showcase: Mary Giehl + Marc-Anthony Polizzi
FOOD
Terrace Café by O’Connor’s
Brake from the Grind Food Truck
Carvel Ice Cream
SPONSORS
The Invitational Car Show
Steet-Ponte Auto Group
Central Association for the Blind and the Visually Impaired
Big Ol’ Steamrollin’ Print Invitational 2021
Oneida County Department of Public Works
S.C.I. Plywood Co.
Enjoinery Custom Fabrication + Design
BLICK Art Materials
Participating BOSPI Artists
|Adelin Zegstroo
Alex Kraeger
Angela Marken
Ashley Alora
Ashley Stagner
Beth Post
Christopher Cirillo
Gabrielle Valeriano
George Hendrickson
|Holly Parker
Jed Kimball
Joella Burt
Ken Marchione
Keren Vita
Kim Carr
Maria Vallese
Mario Andrés Colón
|Michael Piotrowski
Patrick Michael Carew
Rachel Bartunek
Rainer Maria Wehner
Shannon Nisiewicz
Tim Rand
Tom Montan
Tony Thompson