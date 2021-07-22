UTICA, NY…The 2021 Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute Arts Festival returns Tuesday, July 27 through Sunday, August 1. The Festival’s highlight attraction, the Sidewalk Art Show, features more than 200 fascinating works by local artists in a colorful array of media. There will be craft activities for kids each day. The finest in local musical talent takes the stage each evening at 7 p.m. Watch as art is created under the weight of a four-ton road roller in the Big Ol’ Steamrollin’ Print Invitational. Delight in the splendor of motorized masterpieces in the Invitational at Fountain Elms antique car show.

 

View the exhibitions, “Emma Amos: Color Odyssey” and “Call & Response: Collecting African-American Art.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

A Walk-Up COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic by Upstate Family Health Center will be held in front of the Museum, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 29 and Saturday, July 31. 

 

2021 SUMMER ARTS FESTIVAL

JULY 27 THROUGH AUGUST 1

 

Sidewalk Art Show

Daily 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sponsored by Bank of Utica

 

Pop-Up Library

Daily 10 a.m. to 1 p.m./2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Root Sculpture Court

 

 

TUESDAY, JULY 27

Children’s Craft

Sidewalk Chalk Art

11 a.m. • Sculpture Grove Craft Tent

 

Meet the Artist

Silk Artist –Susan Macrina of Susan’s Silks – Marcy, N.Y.

Silk Hand-Painted Scarves

1 to 3 p.m. • Museum Shop

 

Children’s Craft

Marble Painting and String Art*

1 p.m. • Sculpture Grove Craft Tent

 

Art Story

with the Utica Public Library

2 p.m. • Art Odyssey

 

Gallery TalkCall & Response: Collecting African American Art

Mary Murray – Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art

3 p.m. • Museum of Art

 

The Mopar Cams – Rockabilly

7 p.m. • Stage

 

WEDNESDAY, JULY 28

Children’s Story and Craft

Melted Crayon Art*

11 a.m. • Sculpture Grove Craft Tent

 

Loom Weaving Demonstration

Barbara Decker – Clinton, N.Y.

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. • Emma Amos: Color Odyssey Exhibition

(Paid exhibition admission required)

 

Meet the Artist

Historical Folk Artist – Jim Parker – Herkimer, N.Y.

Folk Art Prints, Cards and Children’s Books

1 to 3 p.m. • Museum Shop

 

Gallery Talk – Advice for the Time Traveler: How to Behave in the 1800s

Barbara Pratt – Fountain Elms Period Rooms Researcher

3 p.m. • Fountain Elms Terrace Gallery

 

Children’s Craft

Sidewalk Chalk Art

1 p.m. • Sculpture Grove Craft Tent

 

Folkfaces – Rowdy Jazz and Bluesy Roots

7 p.m. • Stage

 

THURSDAY, JULY 29

Children’s Craft

Sidewalk Chalk Art

11 a.m. • Sculpture Grove Craft Tent

 

6th Annual Big Ol’ Steamrollin’ Print Invitational

with DJ Thomas D and Family Craft

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. • Museum of Art Parking Lot

(Moves to Friday, July 30 in case of rain)

 

Children’s Craft

Lego Stamping and “Pop” Art*

1 p.m. • Sculpture Grove Craft Tent

 

Meet the Artist

Metal Artist – Stuart Miller – New Hartford, N.Y.

Twisted Wire Tree Sculptures

1 to 3 p.m. • Museum Shop

 

Art Story

with the Utica Public Library

2 p.m. • Art Odyssey

 

The Bernie Uebelhoer Memorial Hitchcock Film

Psycho

2 p.m. • Auditorium (Free Admission)

 

Nate Gross Band – Blues

7 p.m. • Stage

 

The Bernie Uebelhoer Memorial Hitchcock Film

Psycho

7:30 p.m. • Auditorium (Free Admission)

 

FRIDAY, JULY 30

Children’s Story and Craft

Pipe Cleaner Creations

11 a.m. • Sculpture Grove Craft Tent

 

Meet the Artist

Photographer – R. Wallace Wilson – Oneida, N.Y.

Photography – Cards and Prints

1 to 3 p.m. • Museum Shop

 

Children’s Craft

Sidewalk Chalk Art

1 p.m. • Sculpture Grove Craft Tent

Art Story

with the Utica Public Library

2 p.m. • Art Odyssey

 

Gallery Talk – Mahogany: Majesty and Malice

Barbara Pratt – Fountain Elms Period Rooms Researcher

3 p.m. • Fountain Elms Terrace Gallery

 

Los Blancos – Roots

7 p.m. • Stage

 

SATURDAY, JULY 31

Mohawk Valley Bonsai Club

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. • Easton Pribble Room

 

Children’s Story and Craft

Paper Trees

11 a.m. • Sculpture Grove Craft Tent

 

Outdoor Yoga

Bring your own mat.

10:30 a.m. • Fountain Elms South Lawn

Canceled in case of rain.

 

Children’s Craft

CD Spin Art

1 p.m. • Sculpture Grove Craft Tent

 

Meet the Artist

Jeweler/Weaver – Joan Palmer Ganeles – Utica, N.Y.

Handmade Jewelry and Handwoven Fiber Art

1 to 3 p.m. • Museum Shop

 

Mohawk Valley Bonsai Club

Demonstration

2:30 p.m. • Sculpture Grove

 

Soul Mine – R&B/Soul/Funk

7 p.m. • Stage

 

SUNDAY, AUGUST 1

The Invitational Car Show at Fountain Elms

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

 

Mohawk Valley Bonsai Club

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. • Easton Pribble Room

 

Children’s Story and Craft

Crafty Cars and Trucks

11 a.m. • Sculpture Grove Craft Tent

 

Children’s Craft

Toy Tire Track Art

1 p.m. • Sculpture Grove Craft Tent

 

Meet the Artist

Painter – Richard Pfrimmer – Rome, N.Y.

Mindful Watercolor Art – Cards and Prints

1 to 3 p.m. • Museum Shop

 

Mohawk Valley Bonsai Club

Demonstration

2:30 p.m. • Sculpture Grove

 

Invitational Car Show Awards

3:30 p.m. • Museum of Art Parking Lot

 

Sidewalk Art Show Awards

6:55 p.m. • Stage

 

Doc Woods Quintet – Melodic Bop

7 p.m. • Stage

 

ON VIEW IN THE MUSEUM AND FOUNTAIN ELMS

“Emma Amos: Color Odyssey” (Paid admission required)

“Call & Response: Collecting African-American Art”

More Than a Tweet: Birds, Art, and Culture

Permanent Collection including Thomas Cole’s “Voyage of Life

Fountain Elms Period Rooms and Galleries

Local Artists Showcase: Mary Giehl + Marc-Anthony Polizzi

FOOD

Terrace Café by O’Connor’s

Brake from the Grind Food Truck

Carvel Ice Cream

 

SPONSORS

The Invitational Car Show

Steet-Ponte Auto Group

Central Association for the Blind and the Visually Impaired

 
Big Ol’ Steamrollin’ Print Invitational 2021

Oneida County Department of Public Works

S.C.I. Plywood Co.

Enjoinery Custom Fabrication + Design

BLICK Art Materials

 

Participating BOSPI Artists

Adelin Zegstroo

Alex Kraeger

Angela Marken

Ashley Alora

Ashley Stagner

Beth Post

Christopher Cirillo

Gabrielle Valeriano

George Hendrickson

 Holly Parker

Jed Kimball

Joella Burt

Ken Marchione

Keren Vita

Kim Carr

Maria Vallese

Mario Andrés Colón

 Michael Piotrowski

Patrick Michael Carew

Rachel Bartunek

Rainer Maria Wehner

Shannon Nisiewicz

Tim Rand

Tom Montan

Tony Thompson
