Having a safe and accessible home can enable seniors and individuals with disabilities to continue living at home or move out of institutional settings. LIFE at RCIL offers programs that can make this possible! Access to Home is a NYS program providing financial assistance to make residential units accessible for low- and moderate-income persons with disabilities. This program helps make it possible for individuals to continue living in their homes for a longer duration or move out of a long-term care facility!

Modifications could include but are not limited to: wheelchair ramps and lifts, handrails, expanded doorways and stair glides;

36” wide doorways with off-set hinges on doors;

roll in showers with grab bars, bathtub grab bars and seats, hand-held shower;

non-skid flooring;

appliances that respond to verbal commands (please review with Program Staff ahead of time);

easy-to-reach work and storage areas and other kitchen modifications;

outlets at 18” instead of 12”; light switches at 42” instead of 48” from the floor;

electrical installation of special thermostatic or environmental controls, luminous light switches;

strobe light or vibrator-assisted smoke and burglar alarms;

re-locating a bathroom or bedroom to the first floor;

generator with backup documentation from personal physician (prior approval from Program Staff required); and/or

low-cost measures such as traction tape on stairways, levered door handles or additional outside lighting. Home adaptations and alterations can enable individuals with disabilities to remain or return to their own homes rather than enter or stay in more costly and more restrictive institutional settings. Contact LIFE at RCIL today to see if the Access to Home program can be of assistance to you or your loved ones. Call 315-797-4642 and ask about the Access to Home program. Eligibility can be discussed when you call our office. We look forward to helping you and your loved ones remain living at home independently!