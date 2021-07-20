The City of Utica is continuously working with Oneida County, and its community

partners, to secure safe and clean housing for tenants of the Olbiston Apartments.

Of the 58 tenants who reside at the Olbiston, the overwhelming majority have now

been placed in either permanent, transitional or temporary housing. Currently,

approximately 5 tenants have yet to be relocated. The city will continue to

collaborate with its partners until all Olbiston tenants are placed in clean and safe

housing units.



The city commends the great work of many businesses and organizations that have

provided resources and assistance to Olbiston residents.