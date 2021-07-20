Utica NY- Watch the scenic countryside roll by while sipping on the best wines and brews on this New York beer and wine train. Travel north from Utica’s Union Station to Remsen Station, enjoying a selection of quality drinks along the way. This almost three-hour train tour from Utica is a great way to spend a relaxing evening as you chug along.

Passengers receive a complimentary beer or wine glass (glass only – beverage not included) with each regular adult ticket purchase.

July 23 – Jimmy Wolf Trio: Classic blues soul and rock-and-roll

August 13 – Keith James “Utica’s Piano Man”: Keith James plays piano/vocal covers of select Top 40 radio hits from the last half-century.

August 27 – The Old Main: Central New York’s favorite Americana band

Sept 17 – Gridley Paige Naked and Scared Duo: Duo version of popular local band

Oct 1 – Shawn “Big Sexy” Smith: Veteran performer and former contestant on “The Voice”

Oct 15 – Spencer Morgan of “The Last Left”

Departing

Departs Utica: 7:00 pm

Arrives in Remsen: 8:00 pm

Returning

Departs Remsen: 8:45 pm

Arrives in Utica: 9:45 pm

The Adirondack RR trains are also available for private charter service and group events.

Contact our office (1-800-819-2291) for details and pricing or visit the website at www.adirondackrr.com.

Since 1992, The Adirondack Railway Preservation Society (ARPS) that operates the Adirondack Railroad has built a successful tourist attraction, operating on track owned by the State of New York, a former New York Central line located in upstate New York and the Adirondack region.

The Adirondack Railway Preservation Society is a volunteer-based organization. Together with our staff, volunteers have donated approximately 300,000 hours to protect our historic railway and enrich the Adirondack experience for tourists and residents of our region.

The Adirondack Railroad is operated by the Adirondack Railway Preservation Society and is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization with main offices in Utica, New York.