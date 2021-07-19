Shock-Rocker’s Only New York Stop During 2021-2022 Tour

UTICA, N.Y. (July 12, 2021) — Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Alice Cooper is set to be

the first live performance to grace The Stanley Theatre stage on Sept. 22, 2021. The

shock-rocker, who is touring with former KISS guitarist Ace Frehley as his opening act, will

mark Utica as his one and only gig in New York for his “Ol’ Black Eyes is Back” 2021-22 tour.

Tickets for this event go on sale on Friday, July 16 at 10 AM.

Alice Cooper pioneered a grandly theatrical brand of hard rock that was designed to

shock audiences. Drawing equally from horror movies, vaudeville and garage rock, the group created a stage show that featured electric chairs, guillotines, fake blood and boa constrictors. He continues to tour regularly, performing shows worldwide with the dark and horror-themed theatrics that he is best known for.

With a schedule that has included six months year in and year out on the road, Alice

Cooper brings his own brand of rock psycho-drama to fans both old and new, enjoying it as

much as the audience does. Known as the architect of shock-rock, Cooper (in both the original Alice Cooper band and as a solo artist) has rattled the cages and undermined the authority of generations of guardians of the status quo, continuing to surprise fans and exude danger at every turn.

“This is another first for The Stanley Theatre,” said Executive Director, Lisa Wilsey. “I

am so proud to see that we are picking up our new season right where we left off with moe in 2019. This is just the beginning, stay tuned for so much more.”

Released in Feb. 2021, his latest album “Detroit Stories,” produced by Bob Ezrin, is

inspired by the garage rock music of Detroit in the late 1960’s. The album includes several

classic covers of Detroit-hits from that era and was recorded in Detroit featuring all Detroit

musicians. On top of that, “Nights With Alice Cooper,” Cooper’s nightly radio show, continues to air in nearly 100 cities in the U.S., Canada, Australia and the U.K.

Though his 2020 worldwide concert tour was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic,

Cooper looks forward to continuing to bring his iconic brand of rock and roll to fans on five

continents now in 2021, 2022 and beyond. With his influence on rock and roll and pop culture long since acknowledged, there is little that Alice Cooper hasn’t achieved in his remarkable career, including platinum albums, sold-out tours and any number of honors and career achievement awards.