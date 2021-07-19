On view by appointment August 9 – September 17

Utica, NY— The public is invited to view the solo exhibition of painter and multimedia artist Ken Marchione. This solo exhibition is a collection of work produced between 2018 and 2021 and consists of a mix of drawings, paintings, and collages. The exhibition will be available for viewing in-person by appointment from Monday, August 9 through Friday, September 17. Appointments to view in-person can be made by visiting www.4elementsstudio.org/marchione. This exhibition is sponsored by Kestrel Construction Services.

An artist talk and closing reception has been scheduled for Friday, September 10. The artist talk will begin at 5:30pm, reception to follow. The artist talk and reception are free to the public.

Artist Bio

Ken Marchione is an artist and educator currently serving as Interim Dean at the PrattMWP College of Art and Design. His work has been widely exhibited in the Northeast. Before serving as Interim Dean, Ken taught 2-D Design, Drawing and Painting as a Professor of Painting and Drawing. Ken came to Utica after serving as Director of Art for the Stamford Museum and Nature Center in Stamford, Connecticut. As art curator for the Stamford Museum, Ken organized numerous exhibitions over a six year period and was featured in the New York Times.

Artist Statement

“While my formal objectives, influences, and stylistic choices reveal themselves on the surface, the motivational aspect are reflections of life that address the mysteries, ironies, and humors of what compels me to take the first steps through morning’s door, the last thoughts before sleep, and the first marks on the page.

Daily interactions that float between the observed, the reflected, and the memory, and vacillates through seconds, minutes or hours building to comprehension. I will experience laughter numerous times today, but I expect it will come in from many forms and prompts. So, if I were to paint laughter, the image could be a person, a comics-strip, a verse, a pattern, or a shape. The story builds in the process of creation and is best when told with a few surprises.”

About 4 Elements Studio

4 Elements Studio is a non-profit community arts center in downtown Utica, offering artistic services and programming to artists, the community and individuals with special needs. 4 Elements Studio provides countless opportunities to create and enjoy the arts including classes and workshops for all ages, individualized programming for people with disabilities, gallery space, exhibitions, work spaces and other artistic resources. Please note the gallery and exhibition spaces are currently only open by appointment. For more information on 4 Elements Studio, please visit www.4elementsstudio.org.

####

Image: “Hjuki and Bil Have Had Their Fill” by Ken Marchione, acrylic and oil on canvas