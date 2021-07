In response to continued questions about Covid-19 questions. Black Leadership Coalition of Utica, NY will host a Public Forum on Covid-19 Vaccinations. “Your Body: Your Choice” will be held Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 7:00PM. Guest Panelists will be: Dr. Cynthia Jones, and Dr. Velva Boles. Please share this information, and we will see you there!