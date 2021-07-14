Porosity Press presents local Author Kamal Fardan; who was formerly incarcerated. His book, Are you Ready For Your Parole Hearing? A Guide to Navigating Parole Preparation was written with the intent of helping people prepare for a very tough hearing which will determine the release of those appearing before a Parole Board. The book is tentatively scheduled for release in mid-August. If interested, you can go to the website for Porosity Press. This book is free for prisoners! However, families and friends will have to pay for it, the cost is $15. Also, you may be interested in The Forgotten Population, a group on Facebook. Mr. Fardan is striving to bring family, friends and anyone interested in this important issue together on this platform. The Facebook Group will explore methods to help families become more educated about prison life and share ideas as to how to better support their loved ones while incarcerated.

