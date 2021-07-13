Utica Hosts USTA Eastern Division Level 2 Tourney, Native Son Returns with Son for Competition

Robert Patrick Cooper, Esq. stands with son Bobby Cooper, Jr at Parkway tennis Courts July 4th Weekend

Native Utican, Robert Patrick Cooper, returned to the area on July 4th weekend to support his son, Robert (Bobby) Cooper, Jr. as he competed in the United States Tennis Association (USTA) Eastern Division Level 2, Boys 16 and under competitions held here in Utica, NY at the John Mott Parkway Tennis Courts.

Scores of young men and their families and friends occupied the courts, hotels, and facilities throughout the weekend.

If you’ve ever wondered who the Lillian Cooper apartments at the corner of Cornelia and Genesee Streets are named after, it’s Lillie Cooper who was Bobby’s mom who passed away at an early age. Bobby’s father, the late Phil Cooper, a Utica College graduate and avid golfer, was employed at GE for well over 35 years. Bobby’s parents instilled an ethic of excellence in all five of their children, four of whom graduated from Ivy League schools and one who graduated from a music conservatory.

Nationally ranked Bobby Jr., an academic high honors student and number one player on his high school tennis team, isn’t the first or only Cooper to excel at the sport. Bob, himself, was a former Notre Dame Juggler tennis standout back in the day. Bobby Jr. will be training in Florida over the summer with nationally renowned tennis coach Steve Smith, who himself, grew up in Utica. Next stop for Bobby Jr. is the USTA National Clay Court Championships beginning the weekend of July 10, in Delray Beach, FL and he will also compete in the USTA National Championships in Kalamazoo, MI in early August.

The elder Bob is now Senior Vice President and General Counsel for OneUnited Bank, the largest and fastest-growing African-American-owned bank in the nation. Bob and his wife Julie also have a daughter Lillie, who will be attending Harvard College in the fall. The Cooper family resides in Cambridge, MA.