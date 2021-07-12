Contact: CFLR CEO : Cassandra Sheets (315) 733-1709

Utica NY- The Center for Family Life and Recovery (“CFLR”), a nonprofit organization headquartered in Utica that supports individuals and families struggling with mental health and behavioral issues is celebrating their 10-year anniversary this year.

The organization is committed to providing resources and leadership to improve our community’s understanding and awareness of mental and substance use disorders.

The agency was formed in 2011 when the Family Services of the Mohawk Valley and the Mohawk Valley Council on Alcoholism and Addictions (MVCA/A) merged to form Center for Family Life and Recovery.

“As we celebrate 10 years, the entire team at CFLR is proud to be the area’s leading resource provider for advocacy, prevention, counseling, and training. Together, we are assisting those who need help, receive the best care possible,” says Cassandra Sheets, CEO of Center for Family Life & Recovery. “As a community partner, it is important to us that we continue spreading the message of hope to our area; especially, to those who are suffering from alcohol and/or drug addiction, as well as mental illness.”

Along with supporting individuals and families struggling with addiction, mental health and behavioral issues, CFLR’s goal is to inspire hope, provide help, promote wellness and transform lives. The vision of CFLR is to be a leader in creating a world where people have the power to achieve and celebrate recovery.

To learn more, visit www.whenthereshelpthereshope.com or call (315) 733-1709.