Buttenschon joins State Comptroller to Host Unclaimed Funds

Event July 9, 2021 – Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon (D-Utica/Rome) has partnered with New York State Comptroller Thomas P. Dinapoli to host an unclaimed funds event on Wednesday, June 14 in the City of Utica and Rome.

“On July 14, NYS Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli will be visiting Utica and Rome to distribute unclaimed funds to local organizations and community members. I would like to take the opportunity to encourage all of our residents to attend this free event to see if they have unclaimed money,” Assemblywoman Buttenschon stated. “Unclaimed funds come from inactive bank accounts, uncollected insurance policies or refunds, amounts due for undelivered goods or services, abandoned stocks, uncashed checks and more. In distributing these funds to local businesses and charities, we ensure that the money will be put back into the economy. These events will bring our communities together for an uplifting occasion and provide us with an opportunity to greet and mingle with our friends and neighbors.”

New York State currently has $17 billion in unclaimed money. Last year the Office of the NYS Comptroller was able to answer 570,000 claims, which resulted in a total of $400 million worth of funds returned to owners. To better assist Mohawk Valley constituents looking to reclaim their lost finances, Buttenschon and NYS Comptroller DiNapoli have teamed up to create a free community search for unclaimed funds, in both Utica and Rome, which they’re inviting the public to attend.

Assemblywoman Buttenschon is also urging those who cannot attend the in-person search to visit the unclaimed fund’s site online at www.osc.state.ny.us/unclaimed-funds or to call 1-800-221-9311.

When: Wednesday, July 14th

Where: Utica City Hall from 10am-12pm; Rome City Hall from 12pm-2pm