The Landmarks Society of Greater Utica is holding a Walks and Talks event at 6 p.m. Monday, July 19, featuring the historic Proctor Boulevard neighborhood. The tour will begin opposite from the Genesee Street entrance, and will take place rain or shine.
Walks and Talks events are free, but donations are accepted and will benefit the stabilization and renovation projects at the Rutger Park Mansions.
For more information or to find out about upcoming events, please
call 315-732-7376 and leave a message. Someone will return your call.