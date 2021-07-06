Jawwaad Rasheed appointed chair

UTICA, NY – A former Family Court Magistrate will serve as board chair of the Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties.

Jawwaad Rasheed, recently retired Oneida County Family Court Support Magistrate, was confirmed as chair of the all-volunteer Foundation Board of Trustees at the board’s June 24 meeting. In addition to his years of service on the Foundation board, Rasheed has been involved in the Eastern Regional Child Support Enforcement Association, 100 Black Men of the Greater Syracuse area, United Way of the Mohawk Valley, Mohawk Valley Frontiers and Junior Frontiers and many other organizations. He has guided the Community Foundation’s racial equity and social justice work since the organization launched a 10-year, $10 million equity initiative last year.

“As chair, I look forward to working with fellow trustees, staff, our donors, and nonprofit partners to address community needs, especially from an equity perspective,” Rasheed said. “The Community Foundation is committed to making a difference as we advance opportunity, education and awareness, and fairness and justice for all in our two counties.”

The board also appointed a new member, Dr. Mark Warfel, who serves as the St. Elizabeth Family Medicine Residency Program director and Mohawk Valley Health System’s director of medical education. In addition to its new chair, the board confirmed three officers: Rev. Joseph A. Salerno, pastor of Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Utica and Our Lady of the Rosary in New Hartford, chair-elect; Cheryl Minor, principal at Watson Williams Elementary School in Utica, secretary of the board, and Tim Daly, branch officer at Berkshire Bank in Ilion, treasurer.

Other members of the volunteer Board of Trustees are:

Robert Bojanek

Laura Casamento

Ronald Cuccaro

James A. Engler, Jr.

Kirk Hinman

Harrison J. Hummel IV

David Manzelmann

Cathleen C. McColgin

Gregory B. McLean

Kay Parker

Eve Van de Wal

Randy VanWagoner

Bradley Waters