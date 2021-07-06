The Center for Family Life and Recovery (“CFLR”), a nonprofit organization headquartered in Utica that supports individuals struggling with mental health and behavioral issues, announced an award from the Mohawk Valley COVID-19 Response Fund.

The fund was launched as a joint effort between the Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties and United Way of the Mohawk Valley as a way to rapidly deploy funds to nonprofits meeting COVID-related needs in the community.

The award will provide much needed support for an innovative new pilot program for individuals on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic as they recover.

CFLR would like to thank the community and especially the generous donors that contributed to the Mohawk Valley COVID-19 Response Fund. It is because of them that this pilot project can start to make a difference in the lives of those on the front lines.

“Taking care of the helpers in our community is critical to healing from this crisis,” CFLR Director Sara Haag stated. “We saw the incredible sacrifices made by our hometown first responders and healthcare workers and all wanted to do more to help.”

The work of helping others in a multi-year pandemic is not short-term in nature. Over time as many as 1 in 4 individuals may struggle with mental health concerns annually. This is commonly due to stress and strain during these abnormal times. These workers are especially susceptible to a variety of chronic health concerns stemming from these stressors, including increased suicide risk.

The initial pilot counseling support groups will form starting this September with advance online registration required and starting in August. The group sessions will be provided at no charge to those qualified as front line staff working or residing in the Mohawk Valley area.

Center for Family Life and Recovery supports individuals struggling with addiction, mental health and behavioral issues by inspiring hope, providing help, promoting wellness and transforming lives. To learn more, visit www.whenthereshelpthereshope.com or call (315) 733-1709.