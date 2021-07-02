After a year of remote class meetings and virtual experiences, the event was the first time that program participants were able to meet in person.
“Every graduate demonstrated an incredible amount of resiliency and adaptability throughout this unprecedented year,” said CLE Executive Director Kristen Skobla. “We applaud their commitment and appreciate that they chose CLE as part of their leadership journey.”
Leadership Academy is a 10-month professional development experience to help early-career professionals explore leadership styles and learn strategies for being a positive influence on their organizational culture. The 2021 graduates are:
* Josette Bilodeau, The Arc, Oneida-Lewis Chapter
* Pauline Cieslak, Utica First Insurance Company
* Serena Grant, First Source Federal Credit Union
* Eric Grippe, Central Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired
* Heather Guido, Central Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired
* Liz Hance, Central Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired
* David Holbert, Central Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired
* Valarie Mudrie, Workforce Development Board of Herkimer, Madison and Oneida Counties/ICAN
* Kay Parker, Indium Corporation
* Mike Siedlecki, Utica First Insurance Company
* Martin Thoma, Utica First Insurance Company
Supervisors Institute is a 10-month leadership experience designed to equip mid-career professionals with tools and methods to lead and motivate their teams in building a shared vision for their organization. The 2021 graduates are:
* Aaron Birckhead, IWG Owl Wire
* Santana Charlotteen, The Arc, Oneida-Lewis Chapter
* Tanya Coley, Utica First Insurance Company
* Amy Cool, Arc Herkimer
* Francesca DeLuke, Upstate Cerebral Palsy
* Courtney Harrigan, First Source Federal Credit Union
* Alisa Longo, First Source Federal Credit Union
* Kyle Phoenix, IWG Owl Wire
* Lindsay Regan, Upstate Cerebral Palsy
Leadership Mohawk Valley is an immersive 10-month leadership development experience for established professionals to hone their leadership style while expanding their understanding of community issues and assets as they explore the Mohawk Valley. The 2021 graduates are:
* Gilroy Alvarez, M&T Bank
* Kyle Burch, Utica First Insurance Company
* Tracy Coulson, Mohawk Valley Community College
* Jolene Day, Mohawk Valley Health System
* Tom Gilroy, Gilroy Kernan & Gilroy
* Deb Grogan, First Source Federal Credit Union
* Catherine Loomis, Arc Herkimer
* Donna Migliaccio, ICAN
* Peter Miller, Gilroy Kernan & Gilroy
* Tom Perkins Jr., Eastern Air Defense Sector
* Jim Peters, The Arc, Oneida-Lewis Chapter
* Asher Sinclair, AFRL/RI
* Samantha Vivirito, Turning Stone Resort Casino
* Rebecca White, AFRL/RIOW
* Corrinne Wilson, Advanced Institute for Manufacturing
The Center for Leadership Excellence is now accepting applications to each program for the Class of 2022. To learn more and apply, visit www.mvcc.edu/cle/programs-poss
About the Center for Leadership Excellence
The Center for Leadership Excellence, a partnership with Mohawk Valley Community College, works to develop effective and engaged leaders in all areas of the community, offering annual training experiences that serve a diverse group of individuals. Each year, CLE works with more than 200 participants in its adult and youth leadership initiatives, including Leadership Mohawk Valley, Leadership Academy, Supervisors Institute, Finish Strong for Youth, Disruption Dialogues, Neighborhoods Rising, and Board Leadership. Learn more at www.clemv.org<http://www.clemv
About Mohawk Valley Community College
Mohawk Valley Community College, established in 1946, is New York State’s first community college with a mission to provide accessible, high-quality educational opportunities for everyone. As the community’s college, MVCC is committed to student success through partnerships, transfer and career pathways, and personal enrichment. With campuses in Utica and Rome, MVCC is the region’s primary provider of college education, offering 90 degree and certificate options for its enrollment of 6,000 full- and part-time students. MVCC also serves an additional 6,000 people through its corporate and community education programs, and its campuses welcome more than 50,000 people annually for community events.
