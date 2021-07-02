Last week, the Center for Leadership Excellence (CLE) at Mohawk Valley Community College hosted a gathering to celebrate the 2021 graduates of Leadership Academy, Leadership Mohawk Valley, and Supervisors Institute — programs that provide opportunities for professionals at all career levels to connect with other leaders in the Mohawk Valley and learn how they can play a greater role in their organization and in the community.

After a year of remote class meetings and virtual experiences, the event was the first time that program participants were able to meet in person.

“Every graduate demonstrated an incredible amount of resiliency and adaptability throughout this unprecedented year,” said CLE Executive Director Kristen Skobla. “We applaud their commitment and appreciate that they chose CLE as part of their leadership journey.” Leadership Academy is a 10-month professional development experience to help early-career professionals explore leadership styles and learn strategies for being a positive influence on their organizational culture. The 2021 graduates are: * Josette Bilodeau, The Arc, Oneida-Lewis Chapter

* Pauline Cieslak, Utica First Insurance Company

* Serena Grant, First Source Federal Credit Union

* Eric Grippe, Central Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired

* Heather Guido, Central Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired

* Liz Hance, Central Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired

* David Holbert, Central Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired

* Valarie Mudrie, Workforce Development Board of Herkimer, Madison and Oneida Counties/ICAN

* Kay Parker, Indium Corporation

* Mike Siedlecki, Utica First Insurance Company

* Martin Thoma, Utica First Insurance Company Supervisors Institute is a 10-month leadership experience designed to equip mid-career professionals with tools and methods to lead and motivate their teams in building a shared vision for their organization. The 2021 graduates are:

* Aaron Birckhead, IWG Owl Wire

* Santana Charlotteen, The Arc, Oneida-Lewis Chapter

* Tanya Coley, Utica First Insurance Company

* Amy Cool, Arc Herkimer

* Francesca DeLuke, Upstate Cerebral Palsy

* Courtney Harrigan, First Source Federal Credit Union

* Alisa Longo, First Source Federal Credit Union

* Kyle Phoenix, IWG Owl Wire

* Lindsay Regan, Upstate Cerebral Palsy Leadership Mohawk Valley is an immersive 10-month leadership development experience for established professionals to hone their leadership style while expanding their understanding of community issues and assets as they explore the Mohawk Valley. The 2021 graduates are: