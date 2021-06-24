On Point for College Utica held a Graduation Celebration event for their latest 122 graduates from area and other colleges. On Point for College Utica empowers students from Oneida, Herkimer and Madison Counties to get into college, succeed in college at extremely high rates and get linked to good local jobs. On Point students are given laptops, school supplies, advisement, mentoring, support and a host of other benefits to level the playing field and empower their success. To enroll for free help, students simple need to contact the non-profit organization at 315 – 790-5588 or get further details online at onpointforcollege.org

On Point for College services are made possible with support from the Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties, the United Way of Mohawk Valley, the UpMobility Foundation, The Utica National Insurance Group Foundation, the Bank of America Foundation, the Gorman Foundation, the M&T Bank Partner’s Trust fund of the CFHOC, Adirondack Bank, The Bank of Utica, New York State, the City of Utica as well as corporate, individual, sponsor and event support. Lockwood Law