Art and music combined to create an incredible afternoon when Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute hosted a Juneteenth celebration to trumpet the opening of two new exhibitions, “Emma Amos: Color Odyssey,” on view through September 12, and “Call & Response: Collecting African American Art.” . The Ladies of Soul and Their Gentlemen gave a stirring performance and people had the chance to view both exhibitions.

The diverse crowd was totally engaged in the music yet there was a steady stream of art viewers who were tantalized by the rich colors and dramatic imagery of the Amos exhibit. Emma Amos presents in large scale, mixed-media paintings rife with social, gender and racial imagery. The Institute is proud to have a major work of the artist in its permanent collection, Godzilla, which is placed prominently Munson-Williams is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays noon to 5 p.m. Exhibition admission is free on Sundays to all City of Utica Residents Lockwood Law