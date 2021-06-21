Sexual harassment has been endemic to New York State politics for too long. Join Wednesday June 23 at 1PM ET to help identify the changes needed to change Albany with @harassment_free + @TIMESUPNOW! Register at: bit.ly/PH_Albany

Featuring:

  • Moderator: Karen King, Executive Director of the Erie County Commission the Status of Women
  • Latifa Lyles, Vice President, Advocacy and Survivor Initiatives, TIME’S UP
  • Assemblywoman Catalina Cruz, Assembly district 39
  • Erica Vladimer, Co-founder Sexual Harassment Working Group
  • Stanley Fritz, Political and Campaigns Director for Citizen Action of New York
