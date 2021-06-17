PLEASE NOTE: Vaccine appointments and walk-ins are currently available at various county-operated PODs. To view all dates and locations, and to book an appointment, please visit www.ocgov.net.
Here are the Oneida County COVID-19 case numbers as of midnight on June 15:
- 8 new positive cases, 22,287 total.
- 78 active positive cases.
- No new COVID-19-related deaths, 430 total.
- 4 patients are hospitalized in Oneida County.
o 2 at MVHS.
o 2 at Rome Health.
- 1 resident is hospitalized out of county.
- 21,779 positive cases have been resolved.
- 816,746 total negative tests.
- 839,033 total tests.
- 78 in mandatory isolation.
- 96 in mandatory quarantine.
Updated Oneida County COVID-19 Dashboard: https://hoccpp.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/d88f4e10d59d4553b24c3add5abcbb0b
As of 5/28/21, COVID-19 case numbers are no longer released on Saturdays and Sundays. Those days are included in Monday’s totals and each day’s positive cases and deaths are broken out.
As of 2/8/21, vaccine numbers are released on Mondays and the totals are through the end of the previous week.