Here are the Oneida County COVID-19 case numbers as of midnight on June 15:

8 new positive cases, 22,287 total.

78 active positive cases.

No new COVID-19-related deaths, 430 total.

4 patients are hospitalized in Oneida County.

o 2 at MVHS.

o 2 at Rome Health.

1 resident is hospitalized out of county.

21,779 positive cases have been resolved.

816,746 total negative tests.

839,033 total tests.

78 in mandatory isolation.

96 in mandatory quarantine.

Updated Oneida County COVID-19 Dashboard: https://hoccpp.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/d88f4e10d59d4553b24c3add5abcbb0b

As of 5/28/21, COVID-19 case numbers are no longer released on Saturdays and Sundays. Those days are included in Monday’s totals and each day’s positive cases and deaths are broken out.

As of 2/8/21, vaccine numbers are released on Mondays and the totals are through the end of the previous week.