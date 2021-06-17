PLEASE NOTE: Vaccine appointments and walk-ins are currently available at various county-operated PODs. To view all dates and locations, and to book an appointment, please visit www.ocgov.net.

 

Here are the Oneida County COVID-19 case numbers as of midnight on June 15:

 

  • 8 new positive cases, 22,287 total.
  • 78 active positive cases.
  • No new COVID-19-related deaths, 430 total.
  • 4 patients are hospitalized in Oneida County.

o   2 at MVHS.

o   2 at Rome Health.

  • 1 resident is hospitalized out of county.
  • 21,779 positive cases have been resolved.
  • 816,746 total negative tests.
  • 839,033 total tests.
  • 78 in mandatory isolation.
  • 96 in mandatory quarantine.

 

Updated Oneida County COVID-19 Dashboard: https://hoccpp.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/d88f4e10d59d4553b24c3add5abcbb0b

 

As of 5/28/21, COVID-19 case numbers are no longer released on Saturdays and Sundays. Those days are included in Monday’s totals and each day’s positive cases and deaths are broken out.

 

As of 2/8/21, vaccine numbers are released on Mondays and the totals are through the end of the previous week.

 

 

