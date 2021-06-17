Utica NY – Hemstrought’s Bakeries has launched a new Sun-Up Breakfast program. A luscious breakfast sandwich of egg “souffle” packed with flavor on freshly baked Hemstrought’s English-Muffin, a SunUp cookie, and a cup of fresh-brewed coffee or tea for $6.75.

To Celebrate the Launch, they are also offering a 10% in-store discount on a 12-pack of SunUps. The Sun ups are a soft vanilla/orange-flavored cookie with vanilla buttercream frosting alongside a new orange zest buttercream frosting. Sun-Ups are baked from scratch and hand-frosted with care

Hemstrought’s new hours are from 6:30 a.m to 4 p.m.

Hemstrought’s has been in Utica for 101 years. In 1920, Harry B. Hemstrought crafted his famous half-moon recipe in what began as a small bakery on Genesee St. in Utica, New York, Hemstrought's highly sought-after secret recipe has been passed down by our bakers for generations. Each half-moon is crafted with the perfect mix of smooth chocolate fudge and buttercream frosting atop a soft ‘cake-like cookie bottom for a unique texture with an irresistible taste.

One hundred years later, all cookies are baked from scratch every morning with all-natural ingredients.The half-moons are hand-frosted with luscious chocolate fudge and vanilla buttercream frosting — a recipe that has not changed since the bakery's founding 101 years ago.