Syracuse, NY – The George and Rebecca Barnes Foundation and Chelsea Opera will team up to present “Gatsby Garden Party” on Saturday, July 24 from 7:00-10:00 PM at The Mansion on James (930 James Street, Syracuse, NY). Patrons should come dressed in their finest 1920s attire, including Flapper dresses and Fedora hats, for a Jazz Age garden party on the mansion grounds! Tickets: General Admission: $50 per person. This production will comply with current New York safety guidelines.

Visit http://www.chelseaopera.org/events.html for tickets and more information.

Featuring a live band in the mansion gazebo, silent auction, cash bar, hors d’oeuvres, and professional dancers leading you through the dance crazes of The Roaring ’20s, patrons will enjoy libations while dancing under the stars! In case of rain, the party will be moved inside the gorgeous Barnes-Hiscock Mansion, where the party will be in full swing. Patrons can enjoy a night of retro fun while supporting two unique non-profits. “This is a wonderful opportunity for folks to get dressed up and enjoy The Mansion on James in a new way,” said Chelsea Opera Producing Artistic Director Garrett Heater. “It will be a beautiful evening of music, dancing, and a few surprises!” Chelsea Opera President and Co-Founder Lee Priore, an experienced opera singer and jazz chanteuse, will take the stage with the jazz band to close out the evening.

Chelsea Opera (co-founded by Leonarda Priore and Lynne Hayden-Findlay) is a professional company presenting fully staged operas with chamber orchestra, currently in its 17th season. The company provides an opportunity for professional singers to advance their careers while making opera affordable and accessible to a broad spectrum of the community. Of Chelsea Opera’s sustainability, Anthony Tommasini of The New York Times noted: “With American opera companies large and small struggling financially and a few going under, [Chelsea Opera is] a patch of encouraging news…”

Following its production of Aaron Copland’s The Tender Land, writer Jon Sobel declared: Chelsea Opera “certainly ranks as one of the country’s preeminent ‘small’ opera companies.”Originally based in New York City, Chelsea Opera is currently expanding its productions to include Utica/Oneida County and Syracuse/Onondaga County, with regular productions planned for the area into the future. The company began bringing its annual holiday show, Bending Towards the Light … A Jazz Nativity by Anne Phillips, to Utica, NY in 2017, with performances dedicated to the memory of co-founder Leonarda Priore’s brother Nicholas S. Priore. Later, performances were also expanded to Syracuse, NY. Chelsea Opera went on to annually perform the Jazz Nativity and further produced other concerts in the Utica/Syracuse area. When the COVID-19 pandemic struck, Chelsea Opera was forced to cease its planned productions for New York City out of safety concerns. Oneida and Onondaga County served as a fitting second home for the company. Chelsea Opera added additional programming in the area as soon as it was safe to do so. Chelsea Opera President Leonarda Priore was raised in the area, and has maintained a strong feeling of belonging to the community.

Several members of Chelsea Opera’s board also share a connection to Oneida County, from former Rome, NY resident Larry Beers to once Utica-local Gerald Potter. A new addition to Chelsea Opera’s creative team, Producing Artistic director Garrett A. Heater, is from Syracuse and is a former Artistic Director for Syracuse Opera.

Formed in New York City in 2004 by singers, Leonarda Priore and Lynne Hayden-Findlay, Chelsea Opera was launched with an all-volunteer production of Suor Angelica. Initially, Priore and Hayden-Findlay intended to produce only this one opera. However, artist and audience response was so compelling they agreed to incorporate and obtained their IRS non-profit designation in a record eight days. They have produced extensive standard and contemporary operas, garnering critical acclaim at each outing. Despite its size, Chelsea Opera is the recipient of two grants from the National Endowment for the Arts – ArtWorks program, most recently for its production of Tom Cipullo’s Glory Denied.

Chelsea Opera has received funding from The Baruch Foundation, The Alice M. Ditson, The

Barbara Bell Cumming Foundation, The Tow Foundation, The Amphion Foundation, the H.O. Peet Foundation, the NYU Community Fund, the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA), and the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA).

For further information, visit www.chelseaopera.org or write to: kenos@chelseaopera.org