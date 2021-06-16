The CDC is holding an emergency meeting this Friday to review the”higher than expected” rae of myocarditis in teenagers as an adverse event.

Scientists had expected between 10 and 102 cases of myocarditis or pericarditis — where the heart muscle or the lining surrounding it become inflamed, according to the CDC.

The Food and Drug Administration’s advisory committee on vaccines on Thursday, the CDC revealed that it had identified 475 cases of myocarditis and pericarditis in people younger than 30 years old.

Last week, a study published in the journal Pediatrics highlighted seven cases of teenagers between ages 14 and 19 who developed symptoms of myocarditis days after receiving their second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech injection.

The CDC regulators involved in this matter may be reached by email. They are Peter Marks peter.marks@fda.hhs.gov and Tom Shimabukuro ayv6@cdc.gov.