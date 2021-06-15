After Porsha Williams ‘ marriage with Kordell Stewart ended abruptly and harshly, there were rumors that they weren’t really a couple all along because the former football player actually liked men. Kordell appeared on the Tamron Hall show to speak on the long-standing rumors.

This wasn’t the first time something like that was said about the athlete. In the late 90’s, there was a story that someone caught him doing lewd acts with another man.

He didn’t let it get to him then because it was false — and going on Real Housewives of Atlanta put him in the same mindset.

Multiple people on the cast, including Kenya Moore, added flames to the fire. Porsha was referred to as his ‘beard.’

It’s clear that Stewart understands that much of the gossip is just what comes along being on a reality show. He also addresses what went wrong in their relationship.

‘We were married. That never was the impact at all. That was true love at the time. But once you get on the show and things are starting to be insinuated — from the conversations about ‘beards’ to me being controlling — it becomes a whirlwind of things and she has her world that she’s a part of and she wanted to do for herself to the point where going our separate ways.’

The athlete says that although he wouldn’t do it again — he doesn’t regret it it. It made Porsha who she is today.

‘To be honest with you, if I had to do it again, I probably would not do it. But I’m not ashamed of doing it, because I really was doing it for her because it was her opportunity to be on the stage in which she’s on right now. I’m happy for her.’

It’s great to see that Kordell had he confidence to not let silly chatter get to his ego.

