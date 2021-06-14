by Natalie M. Williams May 2019

My Apologies to a Blacker, Stronger Mr. Jussie Smollett

Bi- Racial Proud & Gay – A POEM

Drag You Through the Mud

Claiming your Account ain’t true

Drawn & Quartered Every Time

Bamboozled – That’s What They Do !

These torturers delight in taking Down

you – me – us – who ?

Down, Down

Down, Down, Down

Down – A “Peg or Two”

For when we do prove equal – which is to say “better, than they”

Both you and I know there will be a certain “Hell to Pay”

Tarnished Reputations. Beaten, Broken Bodies Too

This ‘White Rage’ & That ‘Gay Bait’ Will Rain Down Upon You

Scapegoat, Target, Victim see

It Matters Not to them

They Hang You Up In Effigy,

Brought Nightmare Terrors Friend

Cut off at neck, chop down at knees. To them that would make sense.

For Else, How Could they Counter Your Quite Bold Magnificence?

To all their Pre Conceptions of What Manhood Could / Should Be

To Top it Off; Bi Racial? – Your the Living Sin, says He.

And so, they Threaten, Victimize – and Yes, you Did Fight Back

A Lynching, Burns – they Tried on You; a Coward, Racist Attack

Then, had the Nerve to Claim you Lied; no Evidence to Back

Demand Justice, Take No ‘Deal’s Now, the Media ‘attacks’

They Framed you with their Cameras; Cost you Money and Your Job

And Left you there, Played for a Fool I Note that You were Robbed.

And, like Tawana; Yours will be a ”Hoax Story” – for Now

to Get the Audience to Think “it’s Fake”; Report he Lied, Somehow…

‘Is it “Fake’”- to Know they’ve Robbed Us – of Hard Fought Liberties?

– like Voting Act; and Living Long; Impoverished such We Be…

From Slavery to these Modern days; throughout a History

Our Bodies; Heck – Our Very Lives Are Spent; with Miseries

And so we Flaunt, or Make our Case, and Educate the Rest

Renouncing that which would Confine, Abuse, Take one red cent

More Power to you Jussie. Talent They Can’t Take Away

Stand Proud; you did Survive it. Go and Live by What you Say

Outspoken, Fine, Singing his Songs Bi Racial, Proud & Gay !