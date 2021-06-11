Off The Muck Market Expands Business, Announces New Location

CANASTOTA, NY – Local start-up Off the Muck Market, a grocery delivery service providing

fresh, local food to customers across New York State, has relocated its operation to a new 8,000 square foot facility in Canastota, NY to keep up with growing demand. Founded in 2018 by Canastota native Carl Chappell, Off the Muck Market works with local farmers and vendors to supply customers with local products year round.

“It’s important to us to connect the local farm community and local vendors with customers they might not otherwise be able to reach,” said Chappell. “We provide a convenient alternative to the crowded farmers market or grocery store setting, allowing customers to find new local vendors and buy local produce with the click of a few buttons.”

Off the Muck Market employs a team of dedicated drivers who personally handle all deliveries, which are always free.

After getting started in Canastota, NY, Off the Muck Market expanded operations to facilities in Syracuse, NY and Kirkville, NY. The company is now returning to its roots.

“The Village of Canastota welcomes our newest business, Off the Muck Market to our

community. We are very excited by the prospects of this new agricultural business and we are thankful to see the rebirth of the agriculture industry in our village.” said Rosanne Warner, Mayor of Canastota. “This service provides residents easier access to fresh farm to table goods that will assist not only seniors in obtaining fresh food but will also be a great benefit to countless families and producers in the region. The Village of Canastota welcomes Off the Muck Market to our community and we wish you great success.”

Off The Muck Market continues to grow. In addition to Central New York, Off the Muck Market now offers delivery to the Watertown, Albany and Rochester areas. For a full list of delivery locations, visit: https://www.offthemuck.com/where-we-deliver

Local farmers and artisans are invited to reach out to Off the Muck Market here.

“As we continue to grow, our promise is clear – if a product is available locally, that is where we will source it.’ said Chappell. “We are proud of our roots and look forward to continuing to serve our community.”

About Off the Muck Market

Off The Muck Market is a locally owned and operated grocery delivery service committed to

providing fresh, local food year-round to customers all across Central New York and beyond. Based in Canastota, NY, the company offers a wide range of produce from local farms, pantry staples, and specialty products from vendors across the state. Founded in 2018, the company promises: if the product is available locally, that is where they will source it.

Fun Fact: Off the Muck Market gets its name from the highly fertile farmland near Canastota, NY, where the company originates, that once made the region the ‘onion capital of the world.’ Muck soils are the result of a transformation of what was once a big lake or swamp into what is now a productive farm rich in black, organic soil. Once drained, the muck soils are ideal for raising high quality specialty crops such as onions, carrots, radishes, lettuces, potatoes and more. With Off the Muck Market’s grocery boxes, the company provides customers with convenience, customization, freshness and the chance to support local businesses. For more information about Off the Muck Market and its offerings, visit www.offthemuck.com.