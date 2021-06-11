Event Sponsored by Braden Packaging
Utica, NY – Spend the day with Dad at the Utica Zoo this Father’s Day! The Utica
Zoo will once again be offering free admission to fathers on Sunday, June 20.
Free Father’s Day is made possible by the generous sponsorship of Braden
Packaging.
“There’s family fun for everyone at the Zoo,” remarked Utica Zoo Director
Andria Heath. “However, we want to make sure that fathers and grandfathers
feel extra special for the holiday. We thank our partners at Braden Packaging for
helping us to make that happen!”
Heather Sweet, Vice President of Braden Packaging, stated “The Zoo has always
been a special place for my dad, Steve Sweet, and me; so we truly appreciate
the opportunity to sponsor this event being a father/daughter-run business.”
Come and visit some of our resident dads and enjoy the beautiful Utica Zoo.
Regular admission rates will apply for all other members of the visiting group.
Admission is $8 for adults 13-61 years of age, $4.75 for kids aged 2-12, $6.75 for
seniors 62+, Military, Veterans, and College Students with ID. Under 2 years of
age are free. The Zoo will open at its regular time of 10 a.m. and close at 4:30
p.m.
For more information on this, and all things Utica Zoo related, visit UticaZoo.org
or follow on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @uticazoo.