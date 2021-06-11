Event Sponsored by Braden Packaging

Utica, NY – Spend the day with Dad at the Utica Zoo this Father’s Day! The Utica

Zoo will once again be offering free admission to fathers on Sunday, June 20.

Free Father’s Day is made possible by the generous sponsorship of Braden

Packaging.

“There’s family fun for everyone at the Zoo,” remarked Utica Zoo Director

Andria Heath. “However, we want to make sure that fathers and grandfathers

feel extra special for the holiday. We thank our partners at Braden Packaging for

helping us to make that happen!”

Heather Sweet, Vice President of Braden Packaging, stated “The Zoo has always

been a special place for my dad, Steve Sweet, and me; so we truly appreciate

the opportunity to sponsor this event being a father/daughter-run business.”

Come and visit some of our resident dads and enjoy the beautiful Utica Zoo.

Regular admission rates will apply for all other members of the visiting group.

Admission is $8 for adults 13-61 years of age, $4.75 for kids aged 2-12, $6.75 for

seniors 62+, Military, Veterans, and College Students with ID. Under 2 years of

age are free. The Zoo will open at its regular time of 10 a.m. and close at 4:30

p.m.

For more information on this, and all things Utica Zoo related, visit UticaZoo.org

or follow on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @uticazoo.