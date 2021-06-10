I believe in the truth. The truth will set you free. In today’s political environment actually getting to the truth is miserable.

Political mailings are an unfortunate part of our system. Lately they’ve become little more than partisan propaganda. Recently our congressional representative sent such a mailing.

She claims

To “Back the Blue” while voting against the bill that formed a bipartisan commission to investigate the 1/6 Insurrection that disrupted the peaceful transfer of power, put police in danger, and resulted in five deaths.

jobs and the economy are her priorities while voting Against the American Rescue Plan; the bill that brought federal money to small businesses and the unemployed.

to oppose taxing low-and middle-income earners while opposing the plan that will NOT raise their taxes but will on those earning $400,000.

Her vote on the 2017 tax bill brought massive tax cuts to 1 percent.

fiscal responsibility while backing finishing a wall; the same wall that Mexico was to pay for and has questionable effect on immigration.

It’s time we are told the truth, anything else is sheer theater. We are all grownups we can handle it.

Rep Tenney needs to tell the truth.

Regina Sbaraglia-Kekis

Rome NY