The Adirondack Railroad announced today that train operations will begin again on July 2nd, after almost nineteen months of suspension due to Covid-19.

“We’re so excited to announce our train service will finally be starting back up again in July,” said Bill Branson, president of the Adirondack Railroad Preservation Society (ARPS.) “We’ve received so many inquiries over the past several months as to when we’d be running the trains again…now we finally see light at the end of the tunnel!”

Thendara trains will start on July 3rd, with trains from Utica to Thendara starting July 10th. On July 23 the railroad will start the much-anticipate

COVID compliance and mask wearing will follow regulations in place at that time.

Since 1992, The Adirondack Railway Preservation Society (ARPS) that operates the Adirondack Railroad has built a successful tourist attraction, operating on track owned by the State of New York, a former New York Central line located in upstate New York and the Adirondack region.

The Adirondack Railway Preservation Society is a volunteer-based organization. Together with our staff, volunteers have donated approximately 300,000 hours to protect our historic railway and enrich the Adirondack experience for tourists and residents of our region.

The Adirondack Railroad is operated by the Adirondack Railway Preservation Society and is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization with main offices in Utica, New York. One of their most popular experiences, the Polar Express, will also be opening additional seats for all trips this holiday season to accommodate the growing demand for tickets.

The Adirondack RR trains are also available for private charter service and group events.

Contact our office (1-800-819-2291) for details and pricing or visit the website at www.adirondackrr.com.