WHAT: The Go Red Mohawk Valley Digital Experience, a one-hour Zoom event focused on improving women’s heart health.

WHEN: Wednesday, June 9, 2021, noon to 1 p.m.

WHERE: Zoom. Register at UticaGoRed.Heart.org, and you will immediately receive the link via email.

WHO: Kristy Mandour, Sow to Speak, will give the keynote address, focusing on how women’s efforts to be Super Woman can work against them.

Rosalind Passley, 56, of Rome, a stroke survivor.

The Teens of Impact, sponsored by First Source Federal Credit Union. Three Mohawk Valley teens are among 13 statewide teens supporting the American Heart Association with activities and fundraising in a nine-week period. One teen will receive a $1,000 scholarship.

Sherri Spina, a mindfulness consultant, will welcome us with a centering moment.

WHY: Heart disease is a woman’s No. 1 health threat. Go Red for Women is the American Heart Association’s initiative that raises awareness about heart disease in women while raising funds to fight it. After a difficult pandemic year, the Go Red Mohawk Valley event is focusing on mental and physical health. Guests will have an opportunity to open their hearts and donate to the Go Red for Women movement.

About Go Red Mohawk Valley

