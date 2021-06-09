Giotto Enterprises, in conjunction with First Choice Staffing, will hold an On-the-Spot Hiring Event Wednesday, June 16th from 10am to 2pm at 161 Clear Road, Oriskany.

“We have immediate openings at our Oriskany, Rome and Ilion facilities,” says Mark Cushman, VP Org. Dev. at FIS. “We have office positions as well as many manufacturing and production positions. These jobs not only offer competitive wages and excellent benefits, but there’s also production bonuses and overtime available. Plus we provide fully paid training. We want people to come to our event and leave there with a job.”

Giotti Enterprises is also giving BOCES students graduating this month from an approved CTE trades program a free workbench tool kit when they begin employment at one of its affiliate companies.

The seven companies that fall under the Giotto Enterprises umbrella are: FIS, FIS Blue, The Light Connection (TLC), Fermer Precision, Molding Solutions Inc. (MSi), Oriskany Arms and Force Guided Relays International (FGRI).

For more information on the event, contact First Choice Staffing at (315) 736-3884, www.firstchoicegroup.com or Mark Cushman at Giotti Enterprises at (315) 736-2206, mcushman@fissales.com.