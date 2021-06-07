Mama June may have her life back on track, but her past came back to haunt her during the March 19 season premiere of ‘Mama June: Road To Redemption’.

Mama June is back and her reality TV show, Mama June: Road To Redemption, is better than ever. For starters, the March 19 season premiere included one heck of a scene that showed June and boyfriend Geno Doak devouring some sort of ice cream sundae milkshake. Even better — June was in a bikini while doing so. And no, we can’t make this stuff up.

June and Geno revealed they’ve been sober for several months and have since packed on a bunch of weight, but she joked that COVID was to blame. Geno, on the other hand, wasn’t too sure about that. Either way, though, they said they are very happy with their new bodies, as June even joked about taking advantage of Geno’s sexy new one behind closed doors.

Anyway, even though June appeared to be much happier since kicking her drug habit, her heart was still broken over the pain she caused her family at the height of her addiction. And throughout the episode, she desperately tried getting in contact with her three daughters — Pumpkin, Jessica and Honey Boo Boo. However, they wouldn’t answer her phone calls nor would they reply to her text messages. So June was out of luck.

And later, when June turned to her therapist about the situation, the therapist told June to back off a bit and stop hounding her daughters. June was told that it was better for her to keep focusing on her sobriety and let her daughters come to her when they’re ready.

Mama June in the ‘Mama June: Road to Redemption’ premiere. (WE tv)

So what were June’s daughter up to this week? Well, a lot. For instance, Pumpkin was experiencing a major strain in her marriage after her husband took a job 3 hours away. He’s only ever home on the weekends and when he is there, they’re always arguing, so Honey Boo Boo started to fear that they’d get a divorce. However, during one of his weekends home, they had a sit-down chat and Pumpkin’s husband told her that he senses she’s changed and with her newfound weight loss, he’s worried she’s becoming more vain and someone he doesn’t recognize. But they both admitted to still being in love with each other, so they said they’re going to try to work through their issues and adjust to their new long-distance relationship. He’s also mainly just frustrated with June — it’s because of her dangerous drug habit that they were forced to move out of their cheaper apartment and into a more expensive house, which is actually what forced him to get the job three hours away.

Jessica was also having fun this week, following her own weight loss journey. After losing a ton of weight, she decided to take some new headshots so her manager could get her some pretty good endorsement deals. She also moved in with Pumpkin, so we’ll be seeing a whole lot more of her as the season progresses.

Meanwhile, Honey Boo Boo was adjusting to isolation from her friends, which was brought on by COVID, while also showing off a new — much longer — set of nails. This girl is growing up before our very eyes and we can’t keep up.

Geno Doak is scared about possible jail time. (WE tv)

And because this is Mama June’s world and we’re just living it — the episode refused to end without some more drama. In the final minutes of the season premiere, June got an unexpected call from her lawyer, informing her that she and Geno would be due in court the next morning. They didn’t really know what it was for, so they had no idea what to expect. Thus, they immediately started bugging out, fearing that they may go to prison for their past drug use. June said that she and Geno are facing years behind bars, but to find out what’ll really happen to them, we’ll have to tune in for next week’s episode.

Want more drama? New episodes of Mama June: Road To Redemption air Fridays at 9pm on WE tv.

