Mohawk Valley Community College will host several on-campus information sessions this month about the Educational Opportunity Program (EOP), which provides access to higher education, as well as academic support and financial assistance, for economically disadvantaged students who possess great potential to succeed in college.

All sessions will take place within the Learning Commons, room 129 of Francis A. Wilcox Hall, at MVCC’s Utica Campus, 1101 Sherman Drive. The session schedule is as follows:

* Thursday, June 10: 5 p.m.

* Monday, June 14: 2 p.m.

* Friday, June 18: 10 a.m.

* Friday, June 25: 11 a.m.

Each information session will include an overview of MVCC’s EOP, benefits of the program, eligibility requirements and income guidelines, and how to apply. Registration is required. To choose a session and sign up, visit www.mvcc.edu/eop/information-s essions.php<http://www.mvcc.ed u/eop/information-sessions.php >.

Many students have the drive and dream to go to college, but face financial burdens, as well as overwhelming and unfamiliar application processes. Through EOP, students receive support services, such as academic, career, personal counseling, and one-on-one tutoring to help them succeed and prepare for their academic journey beyond MVCC. As part of a student’s overall financial aid package, the EOP provides a stipend in the form of direct aid, which can be used toward the purchase of books, supplies, and transportation costs.

For more information, contact MVCC’s Educational Opportunity Program Director Salina Billins at 315-792-5438 or sbillins@mvcc.edu<mailto:sbill ins@mvcc.edu>