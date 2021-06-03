Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that the statewide single-day COVID-19 positivity rate dropped to 0.44 percent yesterday, and the seven-day average dropped to 0.60 percent – both record lows. Additionally, hospitalizations statewide fell below 1,000 for the first time since October 21.



“COVID rates across the state have never been lower and hospitalizations are under 1,000 for the first time in 8 months, all while businesses are reopening and people are coming back together again,” Governor Cuomo said. “Our state is back, and that’s a testament to the New Yorkers who have stayed tough and smart over the last year – but most of all, it’s a testament to the more than 19 million vaccinations we’ve put in arms. The vaccines are safe, free, and effective, period, and the sooner we get each and every eligible New Yorker vaccinated, the sooner we can finish off this pandemic once and for all.”



Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

· Test Results Reported – 128,002

· Total Positive – 565

· Percent Positive – 0.44%

· 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 0.60%

· Patient Hospitalization – 970 (-37)

· Patients Newly Admitted – 112

· Patients in ICU – 245 (-7)

· Patients in ICU with Intubation – 143 (+7)

· Total Discharges – 182,602 (+130)

· Deaths – 10

· Total Deaths – 42,745

· Total vaccine doses administered – 19,226,670

· Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 77,131

· Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 510,701

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 65.7%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 57. 6%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 54.0%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 46. 3%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Monday, May 31, 2021 Tuesday, June 1, 2021 Wednesday, June 2, 2021 Capital Region 0.74% 0.78% 0.75% Central New York 1.42% 1.30% 1.20% Finger Lakes 1.49% 1.46% 1.19% Long Island 0.59% 0.59% 0.56% Mid-Hudson 0.60% 0.58% 0.57% Mohawk Valley 0.89% 0.83% 0.79% New York City 0.50% 0.50% 0.48% North Country 0.85% 0.87% 0.92% Southern Tier 0.52% 0.56% 0.50% Western New York 1.00% 0.92% 0.81% Statewide 0.65% 0.64% 0.60%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Monday, May 31, 2021 Tuesday, June 1, 2021 Wednesday, June 2, 2021 Bronx 0.56% 0.57% 0.56% Kings 0.50% 0.49% 0.46% New York 0.35% 0.35% 0.34% Queens 0.52% 0.52% 0.51% Richmond 0.75% 0.71% 0.69%

Yesterday, 565 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,086,577. A geographic breakdown is as follows: