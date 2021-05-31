Mohawk Valley Community College is launching its first 21-Day Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Challenge on June 1 to help raise awareness and understanding about the community in which we all live, work, and play. The challenge is open to everyone, including individuals, organizations, workplaces, and educational institutions. There is no cost to participate, and anyone can join at any time during the 21 days. To join the challenge, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r /21dei.

“This 21-day Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Challenge offers an opportunity to spend a few minutes a day reflecting on and celebrating our unique community and the diverse members that make it so special,” said Todd Marshall, Chief Equity and Inclusion Officer/Chief Diversity Officer at MVCC.

Those who join the challenge will receive a daily prompt to access various educational materials, including links to TED Talks, articles, videos, websites, and references. The challenge is to spend about 20 to 30 minutes per day absorbing the information, reflecting on what was learned, and then sharing these lessons and experiences with others throughout the day. Participants will explore the cultures, issues, and histories of various races and ethnicities in the Mohawk Valley; gain a deeper awareness of topics such as ableism and women in the sciences; and hear from community members and leaders about the ways they work to support, promote, and advance DEI work in their lives, in their organizations, and in the community.

