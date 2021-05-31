STATEMENT FROM GOVERNOR ANDREW M. CUOMO ON MEMORIAL DAY

“50 years ago, in 1971, Memorial Day became an official federal holiday – a day on which the American people could reflect upon the sacrifices made by service members past and present to uphold our democracy. Our freedom is no small gift and we owe endless thanks to those who gave their lives answering the call to serve.

“Service women and men are heroes. While we acknowledge and celebrate those we’ve lost defending our country today, we should express our thanks every day for all they have given and continue to give. God bless our troops and God bless America.”