What: June 2021 Johnson Park Center (JPC) Food Pantry Schedule Opening Days/Hours Rain, or Shine



Where: 1404 West Street, NY 13501

Contact: JPC Office 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm at (315) 734-9608

Email at: revmeier@johnsonparkcenter.org

Utica, NY. Below is our upcoming JPC Food Pantry Schedule for June 2021 Opening Days/Hours, Rain, or Shine:

The JPC Food Pantry will be closed on Memorial Day Holiday, Monday, May 31, 2021. Please stay safe and healthy!



Food Pantry Regular Operation (FPRO) Walkers:

Tuesday June 1 from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm

FPRO Walkers

Monday, June 8, from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Tuesday, June 8, from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Food Giveaways:

Drive-Thru:

Monday, June 14, from 2:00 pm to 7:30 pm

Walkers

Tuesday, June 15, from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm

FPRO Walkers

Monday, June 21, from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Tuesday, June 22, from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Food Giveaways

Drive-Thru:

Monday, June 28, from 2:00 pm to 7:30 pm

Walkers

Tuesday, June29, from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm

