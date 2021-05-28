Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Finger Lakes’ 7-day average positivity fell to 1.87% yesterday, bringing the individual 7-day average positivity of all 10 regions across the state below 2.0% for the first time since October 28, 2020.

“As we head into summer, it is incredible to reflect on where we were with COVID a year ago,” Governor Cuomo said. “Thanks to the hard work of New Yorkers, we are getting closer to a reimagined normal every day. This is our opportunity to build back safer and stronger than ever before with a new perspective. As we inch toward the end of the tunnel, I want to encourage the people of our state to utilize the greatest tool we have in defeating the virus – the vaccine. It’s free, accessible, and effective.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 159,504

Total Positive – 937

Percent Positive – 0.59%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 0.76%

Patient Hospitalization – 1,169 (-54)

Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -275

Patients Newly Admitted – 151

Number ICU – 304 (+4)

Number ICU with Intubation – 178 (+1)

Total Discharges – 181,867 (+186)

Deaths – 11

Total Deaths – 42,665

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

Region Total ICU Bed in Region Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region Capital Region 241 206 15% Central New York 225 185 18% Finger Lakes 397 231 42% Long Island 835 573 31% Mid-Hudson 641 370 42% Mohawk Valley 97 72 26% New York City 2,416 1,838 24% North Country 57 25 56% Southern Tier 115 66 43% Western New York 543 332 39% Statewide 5,567 3,898 30%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Tuesday, May 25, 2021 Wednesday, May 26, 2021 Thursday, May 27, 2021 Capital Region 1.08% 1.06% 0.99% Central New York 1.51% 1.49% 1.48% Finger Lakes 2.21% 2.09% 1.87% Long Island 0.69% 0.67% 0.64% Mid-Hudson 0.77% 0.72% 0.71% Mohawk Valley 0.99% 1.04% 0.94% New York City 0.65% 0.62% 0.59% North Country 1.19% 1.12% 1.05% Southern Tier 0.57% 0.58% 0.54% Western New York 1.44% 1.35% 1.20% Statewide 0.85% 0.81% 0.76%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Tuesday, May 25, 2021 Wednesday, May 26, 2021 Thursday, May 27, 2021 Bronx 0.69% 0.63% 0.63% Kings