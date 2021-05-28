Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Finger Lakes’ 7-day average positivity fell to 1.87% yesterday, bringing the individual 7-day average positivity of all 10 regions across the state below 2.0% for the first time since October 28, 2020.

“As we head into summer, it is incredible to reflect on where we were with COVID a year ago,” Governor Cuomo said. “Thanks to the hard work of New Yorkers, we are getting closer to a reimagined normal every day. This is our opportunity to build back safer and stronger than ever before with a new perspective. As we inch toward the end of the tunnel, I want to encourage the people of our state to utilize the greatest tool we have in defeating the virus – the vaccine. It’s free, accessible, and effective.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported  159,504
  • Total Positive – 937
  • Percent Positive  0.59%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive  0.76%
  • Patient Hospitalization  1,169 (-54)
  • Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -275
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 151
  • Number ICU  304 (+4)
  • Number ICU with Intubation  178 (+1)
  • Total Discharges  181,867 (+186)
  • Deaths – 11
  • Total Deaths  42,665

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

Region

Total ICU Bed in Region

Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region

Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region

Capital Region

241

206

15%

Central New York

225

185

18%

Finger Lakes

397

231

42%

Long Island

835

573

31%

Mid-Hudson

641

370

42%

Mohawk Valley

97

72

26%

New York City

2,416

1,838

24%

North Country

57

25

56%

Southern Tier

115

66

43%

Western New York

543

332

39%

Statewide

5,567

3,898

30%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region

Tuesday, May 25, 2021

Wednesday, May 26, 2021

Thursday, May 27, 2021

Capital Region

1.08%

1.06%

0.99%

Central New York

1.51%

1.49%

1.48%

Finger Lakes

2.21%

2.09%

1.87%

Long Island

0.69%

0.67%

0.64%

Mid-Hudson

0.77%

0.72%

0.71%

Mohawk Valley

0.99%

1.04%

0.94%

New York City

0.65%

0.62%

0.59%

North Country

1.19%

1.12%

1.05%

Southern Tier

0.57%

0.58%

0.54%

Western New York

1.44%

1.35%

1.20%

Statewide

0.85%

0.81%

0.76%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC

Tuesday, May 25, 2021

Wednesday, May 26, 2021

Thursday, May 27, 2021

Bronx

0.69%

0.63%

0.63%

Kings
