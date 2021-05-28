Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The Finger Lakes’ 7-day average positivity fell to 1.87% yesterday, bringing the individual 7-day average positivity of all 10 regions across the state below 2.0% for the first time since October 28, 2020.
“As we head into summer, it is incredible to reflect on where we were with COVID a year ago,” Governor Cuomo said. “Thanks to the hard work of New Yorkers, we are getting closer to a reimagined normal every day. This is our opportunity to build back safer and stronger than ever before with a new perspective. As we inch toward the end of the tunnel, I want to encourage the people of our state to utilize the greatest tool we have in defeating the virus – the vaccine. It’s free, accessible, and effective.”
Today’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 159,504
- Total Positive – 937
- Percent Positive – 0.59%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 0.76%
- Patient Hospitalization – 1,169 (-54)
- Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -275
- Patients Newly Admitted – 151
- Number ICU – 304 (+4)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 178 (+1)
- Total Discharges – 181,867 (+186)
- Deaths – 11
- Total Deaths – 42,665
The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:
|
Region
|
Total ICU Bed in Region
|
Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region
|
Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region
|
Capital Region
|
241
|
206
|
15%
|
Central New York
|
225
|
185
|
18%
|
Finger Lakes
|
397
|
231
|
42%
|
Long Island
|
835
|
573
|
31%
|
Mid-Hudson
|
641
|
370
|
42%
|
Mohawk Valley
|
97
|
72
|
26%
|
New York City
|
2,416
|
1,838
|
24%
|
North Country
|
57
|
25
|
56%
|
Southern Tier
|
115
|
66
|
43%
|
Western New York
|
543
|
332
|
39%
|
Statewide
|
5,567
|
3,898
|
30%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|
Region
|
Tuesday, May 25, 2021
|
Wednesday, May 26, 2021
|
Thursday, May 27, 2021
|
Capital Region
|
1.08%
|
1.06%
|
0.99%
|
Central New York
|
1.51%
|
1.49%
|
1.48%
|
Finger Lakes
|
2.21%
|
2.09%
|
1.87%
|
Long Island
|
0.69%
|
0.67%
|
0.64%
|
Mid-Hudson
|
0.77%
|
0.72%
|
0.71%
|
Mohawk Valley
|
0.99%
|
1.04%
|
0.94%
|
New York City
|
0.65%
|
0.62%
|
0.59%
|
North Country
|
1.19%
|
1.12%
|
1.05%
|
Southern Tier
|
0.57%
|
0.58%
|
0.54%
|
Western New York
|
1.44%
|
1.35%
|
1.20%
|
Statewide
|
0.85%
|
0.81%
|
0.76%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|
Borough in NYC
|
Tuesday, May 25, 2021
|
Wednesday, May 26, 2021
|
Thursday, May 27, 2021
|
Bronx
|
0.69%
|
0.63%
|
0.63%
|
Kings