BASIC ACTING SKILLS (YOUTH)

One-Week Summer Youth Theater Class for Ages 10-12

Monday through Friday, 3:00-5:00 PM

August 9-13, 2021

Join our Youth Theater Educator Gwyneth Davies for a week-long program focusing on the fundamentals of acting in-person at the Palace Theater. This class is game-based and lots of fun!

Cost: $100 for the 5-day session. Scholarships are available, please inquire.

Email director@artsatthepalace.org to reserve your spot. Pay online or by sending a check to Arts at the Palace, PO Box 177, Hamilton, NY 13346. Class size is limited, and all current COVID-19 guidelines will be followed to ensure the safety of participants and staff. A comprehensive registration form will be sent to you to complete prior to the first class.

About Gwyneth Davies

Gwyneth Davies is a born and raised Hamiltonian with a deep and abiding love for the performing arts in education. An alumna of Boston University’s College of Fine Arts, she discovered her passion for teaching while interning at the Boston University Summer Theatre Institute. Since first hitting the stage in the 2004 session of the EOH circus camp, Gwyneth has studied theatre arts, classical acting and improv at Boston University, the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts and the Upright Citizens Brigade. She earned her Masters in Education from Lesley University in Cambridge.

Our youth theater education programs are made possible by NBT Bank.