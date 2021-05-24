This past Friday in the U.S. District Court, America’s Frontline Doctors filed a petition for a temporary restraining order against the U.S. Secretary of the U.S. Department of HHS, Xavier Becerra.

They believe that children are not guinea pigs and that there is a statistically zero percent chance of young people dying of COVID-19.

Further more they state that to promote an investigational product that has no long-term studies and no animal studies, to pressure parents and teens to use an experimental product that has not been fully approved by the FDA breaks all of the rules of medicine and the HHS’ own goal to protect Americans.

They are not the only ones to point out that expansion of the Emergency Use Authorization (EAU) for younger children is all risk and no benefit.

“Sadly, said Dr. Gold, “millions of parents are being misled by HHS Secretary Becerra and the FDA, and so America’s Frontline Doctors are calling on the Federal Courts to stop Becerra and compel HHS to suspend the promotion and rush to administer a vaccine that has not been fully tested and approved.”

COVID 19 Vaccine Side Effects

There has never been this level of side effects for any vaccine without the FDA taking action. The Rotavirus vaccine was canceled for 15 cases of non-lethal side effects and the Swine Flu vaccine was canceled for 25 deaths. But now, by the CDC’s own data, there is a 12,000 percent increase in deaths with these injections.

More than 4,000 deaths have been tied to the administering of COVID-19 vaccines in the last four months as opposed to 1,500 total deaths in the previous ten years for all vaccines.

This last fact alone should be enough to STOP this dangerous vaccine. But HHS, the FDA and the CDC are ignoring the science and they are putting the lives of children on the line.

Thousands of doctors and physician groups across the world are demanding the vaccine rollout be stopped. America’s Frontline Doctors is the one group that is suing to make sure that the government does not continue down this dangerous road.