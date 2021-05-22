Clinton, NY: On Friday, May 21st, from 4-5pm, a Honk and Wave rally was held on the Clinton Village Green to call for passage of the Climate and Community Investment Act (CCIA). Dozens of area residents held “Pass the CCIA “signs and signs thanking Senator Rachel May for being a climate champion and a co-sponsor of the CCIA legislation.

Rallies have been held this week throughout the state, from LI to Buffalo, to push for adoption of the climate legislation. The bill would generate $10-15 billion in revenue every year for the next ten years, paid for by a fee on corporate polluters, which would be invested in solutions that would quickly and equitably draw down New York’s emissions while building a stronger, more just economy for all. The bill includes gold-standard labor protections and is estimated to create and sustain 160,000 jobs over the next decade.

Quotes from CCIA supporters:

“Our children will live in a damaged world. As individuals, we have limited power to mitigate that damage. Our state legislators have the opportunity and responsibility to put all of NYS on a path to a more livable future by passing the CCIA.” Jennifer Geiger, IMV Climate Crisis working group

“This legislation will provide opportunities for businesses across the board. New York State can lead the way, or we can hamstring ourselves and watch businesses in Iowa, Michigan, Vermont and New Hampshire reap the benefits. This legislation could also be monumental for New York farmers, providing them the assistance they need to diversify their products and retool.The CCIA just makes good business sense!” Cimbria Badenhausen (Ms. Badenhausen has an MBA in Managing for Sustainability, is a Systems Thinker and has worked in the renewable energy and ecological business world for more than a decade.)

The rally was backed by NY Renews, a coalition of over 280 community-based, labor,

environmental justice, faith, and climate groups that has led the fight for climate, jobs, and justice legislation in New York State. In 2019, the coalition pushed for and passed the nation-leading Climate and Community Protection Act, which sets legally binding mandates for New York State to move off fossil fuels and invest in environmental justice communities. The Kirkland Democratic Committee and Indivisible Mohawk Valley are members of the NY Renews coalition and sponsored the rally.

